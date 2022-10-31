Avian influenza detected in Montana; flocks culled

Montana officials are continuing to monitor a recent outbreak of avian influenza detected in Teton County, making for the eleventh flock affected by the virus in 2022. The spread of the virus has been traced to the seasonal migrations of wild birds.

Avian influenza was detected in the Teton County flock on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Depopulation of the flock is underway, according to the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL). In addition to restrictions on the affected flock, MDOL will conduct disease surveillance of poultry premises within 10 kilometers of the affected premises. Surveillance is conducted by contacting premises to inquire about any sick birds and weekly sampling for premises that may sell poultry or poultry products.

According to MDOL, Montana and eight other states have confirmed infections in domestic poultry. Due to ongoing detections, MDOL has reinstated recommendations to house birds indoors, including birds enrolled in certified organic programs.

The virus is also affecting commercial poultry facilities in nearby areas. Colorado’s largest fresh egg producer, Morning Fresh Farms, detected the virus at their facility on Sept. 21. The company has a flock of 1.15 million commercial egg table layers that will have to be completely culled to manage the situation, according to news sources.

“While the route of disease introduction has not been determined, exposure to wild birds or their excreta is the most likely source,” stated Martin Zaluski, Montana state veterinarian. “Preventing contact between wild birds and domestic poultry is still our most effective tool to keep poultry healthy.”

Infected birds can exhibit signs such as swollen eyes, discolored comb and legs, significant drop in egg production or water and feed consumption. In 2022, the most common presentation has been sudden death of multiple birds within a flock. When avian influenza is suspected, samples from these flocks are submitted to the Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and tested.

Infected flocks are placed under quarantine and required to depopulate all remaining birds on the premises to prevent further disease spread. Flock owners are eligible to receive indemnity on birds from the USDA.

Avian influenza is an infectious viral disease of birds that can cause high mortality rates in domestic flocks. Migratory waterfowl are the primary source for avian influenza. Wild birds can be infected and appear healthy but shed virus in the feces, saliva, and respiratory secretions. Domestic poultry become infected through direct contact with infected wild birds, or through contact with contaminated objects, equipment, or the environment.

Biosecurity measures to protect flocks include:

• Prevent contact between wild or migratory birds and domestic poultry, including access by wild birds to feed and water sources.

• House birds indoors to the extent possible to limit exposure to wild or migratory birds.

• Limit visitor access to areas where birds are housed.

• Use dedicated clothing and protective footwear when caring for domestic poultry.

• Immediately isolate sick animals and contact your veterinarian or the MDOL.

The MDOL encourages all poultry producers to immediately report sudden onset of illness or high death loss in domestic poultry to their veterinarian or the department at (406-444-2976). If you find sick or dead wild birds that have died from unknown causes, please contact your local FWP warden, biologist or regional office, or call the FWP wildlife veterinarian (406-577-7880).

While avian influenza is considered a potentially zoonotic disease, the CDC continues to consider the risk to people from wild birds, backyard flocks, and commercial poultry to be low.

Existing safeguards to keep food safe and wholesome are sufficient to protect people, and the food supply in the United States is one of the safest in the world. As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends cooking poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.