BILLINGS, Mont. – Cattle producers in search of bulls for their herds will be able to view some of the stock available through Bar Star Cattle at the upcoming Montana Agricultural Trade Expo (MATE) show in Billings on Feb. 16-18.

Bar Star Cattle, owned and operated by Chad and Stephanie Murnin, offers Hereford bulls, commercial bred females, semen and embryos from their operation northeast of Billings. They will have several bulls on site at the MATE show for viewing.

According to Chad Murnin, being at the MATE is a great way to get extra exposure for the ranch, whether it’s for their private treaty sales or their first annual bull sale on March 16.

“The MATE is the biggest ag trade show in Montana and it gives us the opportunity for some great exposure,” he said.

The Murnins focus on producing registered Hereford stock that can be integrated into Black Angus cattle operations, adding that much desired “hybrid vigor.”

“The whole reason we have our herd is to sell to black cow operations,” Murnin said. “Bringing in our Hereford genetics offers feed efficiency, the docility advantage, hybrid vigor and insane longevity. In our herd, our black baldy cows live 20 percent longer than the just black cows.”

Awards

During the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) show in the fall of 2022, the Murnins’ bull “Rebel” was named the Champion Hereford Bull and went on to compete in Supreme Row. Rebel is a full brother flush mate to Bar Star Fresh Prince 018, who won the all-time sale record at the Cattleman's Congress Hereford Show, selling for just over $100,000.

“Our cattle aren’t raised for the show ring, but we decided to enter them and see how they did,” Murnin said. “It was great to see how our genetics preformed.”

With this success, the Murnins are hoping to smoothly transition from selling their bulls private treaty on their ranch to having a one-day bull sale.

“As we have continued to grow our numbers, we feel like we are ready for a live auction that will give us true price discovery for our animals,” he said. “This will let us know what people want through the price they offer, not just the price we set.”

For more information, visit barstarcattle.com.