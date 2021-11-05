Beekeeping a family business for the Larsons

Generational family businesses can often point to one serendipitous moment where it all began. It’s the moment the idea stuck or the passion was lit, setting a family member on a life’s journey into a profession that goes on to span the ages. For the Larson family, that particular moment was back in the early 1920s when family patriarch, Joe Yack, stumbled upon a swarm of bees and was instantly enraptured.

“That swarm of bees got grandpa really interested, and then he met a beekeeper in 1923 when he was 18 and began working for him. That was kind of the initial genesis of the whole beekeeping operation,” Jeff Larson said.

By 1927, Yack had 110 hives and eventually four of his brothers had joined the business. By 1950, Yack was running two beekeeping outfits in Lander, Wyo., and Laurel, Mont., so in 1958, he asked his son-in-law, Ron Larson (Jeff’s father), to join the business. The Laurel area ultimately became the home for the Larson family and Grandfather Yack.

It was there, on the dividing line between Montana’s mountain and prairie land where three Larson sons learned to work alongside their father and grandfather in the business of keeping bees. Kerry, Todd, and Jeff Larson have carried on the family business with Todd’s son, Ben, now involved as a fourth-generation apiarists.

“A family business is just something kind of special,” Jeff stated simply.

Nowadays, the Larson family has about 7,000 hives of bees. The bees spend the late spring and summers in Montana, feasting on clover and alfalfa, which makes for the best tasting honey. The honey is extracted from July to October and then in October the bees are shipped down to California where they will spend from about February to April pollinating the almond trees.