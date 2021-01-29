Beet associations to work well with new administration

With the new Biden administration sworn into office, Scott Herndon, vice president and general counsel for the American Sugarbeet Growers Association (ASGA), believes there are opportunities ahead for beet producers.

“Joe Biden was elected president and we have nine new senators and several new house members, and what that means for us is we need to educate all those new folks,” Herndon said at the 2021 Montana and Wyoming Malt Barley and Sugar Beet Symposium in January. “We can work with anyone and we know we will work well with the new administration.”

Herndon believes the ASGA and other beet growers’ associations need to be proactive with environmental and economical issues that will now come to the forefront.

“The key will be being proactive, and issues like climate change and sustainability have grown in importance,” he said.

The ASGA has worked before with the Tom Vilsack, who was re-appointed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Vilsack held the position under the Obama administration.

“We worked with him under President Obama and the Farm Bill, so that is good news,” Herndon said.

In addition, the ASGA has been working on sustainability for some time now because that is what their customers and their customers’ consumers want. While Herndon said it would be a new challenge working with the new administration, new ag secretary, new ag chairs and other members of Congress, “with each challenge, there is an opportunity,” he said.

Herndon believes there will be opportunities with the renewed focus on bioenergy and climate.