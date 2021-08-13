Beet growers keeping up with irrigation during hot, dry summer

SIDNEY, Mont. – Under a blazing hot sun with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and reaching triple-digits in consecutive days, along with little to no rain in July, sugarbeet growers in the Yellowstone Valley have stayed busy constantly applying irrigation water.
“Growers are doing a tremendous job of keeping these beets irrigated, and at those farms where they have been irrigating, the beet crop looks really good,” said Duane Peters, agronomist at Sidney Sugars Inc., in Sidney.
Under extreme heat and hot sun, beets struggle to stand up green and tall – unless they receive the irrigation they need. It takes a lot of water from irrigation and rain to keep the beets standing up and growing well as they take on tonnage and sugar.
“In most of the growers’ beet fields around the area, and at the research center (Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center), beets lay down in the heat of the day. But for the beets we’ve seen, that isn’t happening at most farms this year and we haven’t had a lot of rain,” he said. “That shows you growers are working as hard as they can irrigating in a summer like this one.”
Peters walks the 31,000 acres of beet fields in the Valley during the summer, scouting up and down the rows, looking for spots that indicate Cercospora leaf spot might be coming on or checking for other diseases or weeds.
“We’re looking for bugs, looking for weeds – we’re looking for disease,” Peters said. When he finds it, he works with the farmer “to get on it early.”
Peters has been surprised to find a significant amount of herbicide-resistant kochia in beet fields this summer.
“Because of the weather, we’ve been seeing resistant kochia this year. That has been a big deal, and we are working to see what we can do to alleviate it in the future,” he said. “It could be we use different herbicides in crops or other options, but we were surprised to see the amount of kochia in beet fields this year.”
Some beet farmers had difficulty securing farm labor this year and that meant less timely irrigation for the beets.
“Some of these farm programs weren’t bringing in the help that they usually do, and farmers couldn’t get water on the beets quick enough,” Peters said.
Peters took the first root pull in mid-July, and the hot days with not enough water early factored into it being a low reading.
“The first root pull, at 3.8 pounds, was the third shortest we’ve seen in 10 years. Usually, we’re seeing about 5 pounds,” he said.
The second root pull in August is expected to be much better.
“We’ve seen growers out keeping these beets watered, so we know the root pulls will be better,” he said.
In the eastern Montana area, rainfall has been spotty and high temperatures have been constant, so dryland farmers are out harvesting a crop with low yields.
“I am happy with the irrigated beets, but at the same time, I feel sorry for the dryland farmers with this heat and low rainfall this year,” he said.
Peters said he has heard wheat bushels running as low as 5-10 bushel per acre in some eastern Montana pockets.
“They are probably using it for feed,” he added.
In June, two thunderstorms in northeastern Montana and in the Sidney area brought strong winds and damaged pivots, along with other structures, such as bins at grain elevators. A pivot at EARC was damaged and it ended irrigation to several crop trials. At area farms, dozens of pivots, along with power poles, barns, and other structures were blown over and/or damaged.
“That wind did a lot of damage to area farmers, including damaging pivots, and that set farmers back. Valley Irrigation and other irrigation companies were out working to get these pivots back running, and I have heard most of them are back on,” Peters said. “We really want to thank these irrigation companies for getting our pivots back on.”
If the pivots had not been fixed, there would have been significant loss of revenue, not just in sugarbeet crop losses, but in other irrigated crops, as well. Corn, soybeans, malting barley and other crops are irrigated in rotation with beets.
“Those crops may have suffered a little, but they are all getting drinks (of water) now,” Peters said.
Peters said it has been a “tough year” for farmers in eastern Montana in the Yellowstone Valley.
Between COVID and difficulties obtaining farm labor, unrelenting heat, and low rainfall, which caused poor germination, farmers are having a harder year than normal.
“It isn’t going to be a bumper crop, but I think it will be a good crop,” he said.
Last year, Sidney Sugars had a 29.9 ton per acre crop with a high sugar percentage at 19.21 percent.
“That was the best sugar we have had since 1992, and it shows we can produce good sugar in the Valley,” Peters said.
Increased sugar is what Sidney Sugars wants to see in the beets, and EARC helps with that with the observation variety sugarbeet coded trials conducted every year at the center.
“After a variety has been grown for 2-3 years, the seed companies will tell us they want us to approve a certain variety to grow in the valley,” he said.
Peters said they would check the variety for disease resistance and make sure it has “good sugar and good tons.”
Varieties grown are compared without anyone knowing what the variety is until the code is broken after harvest.
“We wait to see what the three replicated coded test trials do every year,” he said. “We want to know what the sugar is, what the tons are, and what they (the varieties) can do for us and our growers out here. Genetics (from beet breeders) have increased sugar and tons in the seed. We have been increasing our sugar every year, and we are producing more sugar out of less acres.”
Each of the varieties will include such harvest data as Fusarium and Cercospora tolerance, root yield, sugar percentage, sugar yield in pounds per acre and extractable sugar in pounds per acre.
“Disease resistance is also important. We aren’t seeing a lot of disease this year, due to the hot, dry weather. But because of the pivots, I would not be surprised to see Cercospora this summer,” he said.
With the pivots and heat, it can become “steamy” under the pivots, and create an environment favoring the disease.
“We have seen some spots in some fields already, and they’ll spray on fungicide. If you catch it early enough, you can control the damage, but if you don’t catch it early, it can drop your sugar a half to a full percentage,” he said.
Peters said EARC is reporting sugar percentage has increased each year since the trials began.
“The weather has a lot to do with it. The seed may have been bred for increased sugar, but if we get a wet September, that will dilute the sugar in the beets,” he said.
Sidney Sugars works with the Red River Valley on beets, too.
“We work together for the benefit of the growers and Sidney Sugars,” Peters concluded.