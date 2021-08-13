Beet growers keeping up with irrigation during hot, dry summer

SIDNEY, Mont. – Under a blazing hot sun with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and reaching triple-digits in consecutive days, along with little to no rain in July, sugarbeet growers in the Yellowstone Valley have stayed busy constantly applying irrigation water.

“Growers are doing a tremendous job of keeping these beets irrigated, and at those farms where they have been irrigating, the beet crop looks really good,” said Duane Peters, agronomist at Sidney Sugars Inc., in Sidney.

Under extreme heat and hot sun, beets struggle to stand up green and tall – unless they receive the irrigation they need. It takes a lot of water from irrigation and rain to keep the beets standing up and growing well as they take on tonnage and sugar.

“In most of the growers’ beet fields around the area, and at the research center (Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center), beets lay down in the heat of the day. But for the beets we’ve seen, that isn’t happening at most farms this year and we haven’t had a lot of rain,” he said. “That shows you growers are working as hard as they can irrigating in a summer like this one.”

Peters walks the 31,000 acres of beet fields in the Valley during the summer, scouting up and down the rows, looking for spots that indicate Cercospora leaf spot might be coming on or checking for other diseases or weeds.

“We’re looking for bugs, looking for weeds – we’re looking for disease,” Peters said. When he finds it, he works with the farmer “to get on it early.”