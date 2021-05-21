Berg’s Hayloft known for high quality green horse hay

DEER LODGE, Mont. – It takes more than snow-capped mountains, cool summer nights and green meadows to grow the nutritious, green hay that horses need, but the Berg family has been making hay for generations.
At Berg’s Hayloft, the family operation raises and trucks its premium hay, sold in square bundles, throughout the country.
Charla (Vanisko) and Jim Berg, operate the hay farm and cow/calf operation with their adult children: Karlee (Cody) Kelley, Rip, Ty (Courtney) and Kaehl (Sarai) Berg.
“Actually, the entire family is involved with the ranch regularly – including all the grandkids, ranging in age up to 15 years old,” Charla said. “At very young age, all the kids were, and still are, out in the hay fields, learning how to hay and passing the secrets down to the next generation.”
The Bergs grow alfalfa, alfalfa grass, and orchard grass hay under irrigation in the Deer Lodge Valley, which is still at an elevation of 4,500-4,700 feet.
Berg’s Hayloft gets two cuttings of hay per year.
“The first cutting is around July 1 and the second cutting is around Labor Day, but it all depends on the year,” Rip said. “Most summer nights are pretty cool in the area and that is perfect for raising high quality green hay.”
The generational ranch is rich with Montana history. Charla’s grandparents homesteaded the farm/ranch, and over the years since, each generation has purchased land and added to the property, growing the ranch as years have passed.
Creating square bales that are sold into horse markets means handling each step of the haying operation carefully.
“We are all about the greener the hay the better, so we manage, store, and truck our hay carefully to keep it that nice, bright green color,” Rip said. “We bale it at the optimal amount of moisture and the bales need to flake nicely – it is all about the timing.”
The haying season begins when an operator swaths the hay into a single row.
After a few days they will then either rake the hay from two rows into one, or flip a single row, depending on what is needed to reach that optimal moisture content and to speed up the drying process.
After the hay dries, the Bergs run four small square balers – Massey Ferguson 1840s.
The idea is to bale the hay at the right moisture into small perfectly-sized square bales.
The hay bales are then picked up using a Bale Baron, which neatly packs 21 small bales into a bundle.
After bundling, the bundles are loaded onto semis and transported to the barn for storage to keep the hay fresh, ready for transport to its destination.
“We try to put every bundle into the building within 24 hours,” Rip said.
The hay is shipped to several states, with some of their main markets being Florida, Colorado, and Texas.
“This year, we shipped some to Maine and Maryland,” he said.
The family also runs a cow/calf operation, so some of their hay goes to them in the winter, as well as to Karlee’s flock of sheep.
“We also grow triticale for feed for our cows,” he said. The Bergs have recently finished calving and branding, and the cows are headed to pasture for the summer.
Some of the hay also goes to the rodeo stock, which is owned by Kaehl.
“Kaehl operates Red Eye Rodeo, a drive-in rodeo, which is a huge success,” Rip said. “With the limitations of COVID-19 last summer, people were able to safely stay in their trucks and enjoy the rodeo.”
The Bergs are back in the fields now, getting the ground ready for hay and triticale. The irrigation will be starting this month.
Berg’s Hayloft shows some of the haying operation on their YouTube channel.
“On the YouTube channel, you can see some very cool drone footage of the hay operation,” Rip said.
For more information about Berg’s Hayloft, see the website, or call or text Rip at 406-560-0016.