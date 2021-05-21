Berg’s Hayloft known for high quality green horse hay

DEER LODGE, Mont. – It takes more than snow-capped mountains, cool summer nights and green meadows to grow the nutritious, green hay that horses need, but the Berg family has been making hay for generations.

At Berg’s Hayloft, the family operation raises and trucks its premium hay, sold in square bundles, throughout the country.

Charla (Vanisko) and Jim Berg, operate the hay farm and cow/calf operation with their adult children: Karlee (Cody) Kelley, Rip, Ty (Courtney) and Kaehl (Sarai) Berg.

“Actually, the entire family is involved with the ranch regularly – including all the grandkids, ranging in age up to 15 years old,” Charla said. “At very young age, all the kids were, and still are, out in the hay fields, learning how to hay and passing the secrets down to the next generation.”

The Bergs grow alfalfa, alfalfa grass, and orchard grass hay under irrigation in the Deer Lodge Valley, which is still at an elevation of 4,500-4,700 feet.

Berg’s Hayloft gets two cuttings of hay per year.

“The first cutting is around July 1 and the second cutting is around Labor Day, but it all depends on the year,” Rip said. “Most summer nights are pretty cool in the area and that is perfect for raising high quality green hay.”

The generational ranch is rich with Montana history. Charla’s grandparents homesteaded the farm/ranch, and over the years since, each generation has purchased land and added to the property, growing the ranch as years have passed.

Creating square bales that are sold into horse markets means handling each step of the haying operation carefully.