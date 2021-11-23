Biden Administration proposing to roll back ESA regulations

In keeping with their dedication to climate and environmental policy protection, the Biden Administration in mid-October announced proposals to roll back the Trump-era Endangered Species Act (ESA) regulation. The announcement was met with mixed reviews as environmentalists praised the proposed reversals as a step towards strengthening environmental protection while some grassroots agriculture organizations remain reserved.

“It’s frustrating because we felt we had made some strides towards making things clearer and concise,” said John Youngberg, executive vice president for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF).

Both MFBF and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) have issued press releases voicing their concern about these regulatory rollbacks.

“Farmers and ranchers are facing continued challenges from the pandemic, supply chain issues, labor shortages, drought in the West and significant cost increases in operating their farms. Adding uncertainty to environmental regulations creates another obstacle for farmers as they work to keep America’s pantries stocked,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the AFBF in a press release.

In August of 2019, the Trump Administration made updates to how the ESA was to be applied. One such update was the removal of blanket protection for threatened animals and plants. Instead of treating threatened and endangered species with the same level of protection under the ESA, the Trump Administration made it so species protection would be determined on a case-by-case basis.