Big Timber Weekly Rodeo helps contestants, bolsters community

BIG TIMBER, Mont. – There is just something about a rodeo. The grand entry, the sound of chute gates opening and the smell of dust that has this innate ability to bring everyone together. Although normally an outdoor event, crowd-packing rodeos were being cancelled across the county this year as the threat of COVID-19 continued to grow.

However, there is just something about a rodeo, so John and Mardi Smith of JS Rodeo Company put on their thinking caps and decided to start a weekly rodeo in their company’s hometown of Big Timber. The town’s peaceful, tree-lined rodeo grounds, was the perfect place to host the weekly rodeo.

“The weekly rodeo was definitely born out of COVID and the fact there just wasn’t as many rodeos happening this year because of the pandemic,” explained Cassidy Shay O’Neil.

The Smiths are busy on the road a lot of the time hauling rough stock, so O’Neil helps the couple out with the communication needs of their rodeo company.

Once the idea was sparked, it only took a matter of days for things to fall into place. Just 10 days after pursuing the idea, Mardi Smith had every Wednesday night in July booked for an open rodeo and every Wednesday evening in August was slated as a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo.

Naturally, JS Rodeo Company provided the rough stock for the Big Timber Weekly Rodeo, while the timed-event cattle came from other generous contributors. Each nightly performance showcased the seven traditional rodeo events, with the addition of ranch saddle bronc riding and the classic event, steer roping.