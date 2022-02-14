Blegen looks forward to educating about the Galloway breed at 2022 MATE

The Bull Mountains have a long-standing history as some of Montana’s greatest cow country. It is there, just three miles north and east of the town of Roundup, where Harley and Michelle Blegen raise registered Galloway cattle. Originally from south eastern North Dakota, Harley has been raising Galloway cattle since 1982. He and his wife, Michelle, moved their operation to Montana in 2016.

Harley was first exposed to the Galloway breed of cattle back in the late 1970s when his father used some Black Galloway bulls on his heifers.

“My dad started crossing Simmental bulls on his Herford cattle to get more performance and then he used a Black Galloway bull on those F1 heifers to put more hardiness and survivability into the herd,” Harley explained.

The Galloway breed of cattle has a deep and fascinating history. Originating in Scotland, Galloways are mostly recognized by their double coat. Their outer coat is long and wavy while their undercoat is thick – similar to a beaver pelt. The double coat allows Galloway cattle to do well in extreme weather conditions.

“Most cattle in average winter conditions require more energy to maintain when it dips below 32 degrees, but for Galloway, it has to get below zero. So, you have about a 30-degree window where Galloway can maintain themselves on less inputs,” Harley pointed out.

Continuing, Harley articulated Galloway are a bigger-footed, moderately-framed bovine. Their structural soundness lends them to do well in rougher terrain. Most interestingly, Galloway are praised for how they graze. Bred to survive in the rugged hill country of southwestern Scotland, Galloway cattle are natural “rustlers.” For the average cow, grass reaches a point in the late fall/early winter when it is completely unpalatable, but that’s not the case the Galloway breed. If there is standing feed, Galloway cattle will be grazing despite the quality.