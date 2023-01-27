Bond Ranch to host Winter Cowhorse Series

The Bond Ranch in Worden, Mont., is hosting their Winter Cowhorse Series over the next few months, giving ranch-handy riders and horses a chance to show off their skills. The event is hosted by Steven Bond, a professional cowhorse trainer, at his home arena.

The open events are scheduled for Feb. 11, March 11, and April 8. The first event, held Jan. 14, drew nearly 40 competitors.

Event coordinator Alyssa O’Neil said the competitions are designed to help participants step up into high-level cowhorse competitions, as well as providing a fun event during the winter months.

“Steven Bond is a professional cowhorse trainer and started these events so people would have somewhere to compete during the winter,” O’Neil said. “If you don’t have a place to practice in the winter, you end up being so far behind when you go to compete. Also, some people aren’t ready for a big show yet, so this provides something small and low key.”

During the events, participants are scored in three areas: the ability to cut a steer out of a herd, completing a reining pattern on the horse, and working a steer in the arena.

Horses who do well in the reined cowhorse event are usually “thinkers,” O’Neil noted.

“They have to have the mindset that they want to learn, that they want to figure out what you are asking,” she said. “They have to be willing, able to take pressure, and have confidence. The best ones are really ‘feely.’ If you ask with your feet, they instantly respond.”

O’Neil said Quarter Horses are the breed of choice for the event and that the competitors range from kids to older adults. The experience level of competitors also varies during the winter.

“We have high-level competitors who are keeping their horse in shape, as well as cowboys on their horses who want to just go play for the day,” she said. “It’s really fun.”

The difference between the casual participant and those gearing up for professional competitions is what the horse will be used for on non-event days.

“People who seriously compete in reined cowhorse dedicate their horses to shows and competitions, so you aren’t likely to see them out working cows on the ranch,” O’Neil noted. “But horses who have been competing at the professional level end up being really versatile. Steven took a seven-year-old horse to the world competition and now the owner wants the horse to learn roping, as well. The horse just instantly took to it and was able to head out of the box without a lot of training.”

Participants in each show have the chance to win jackpot money for that day. Year-end prizes will also be awarded in April. For more information or to enter, call Alyssa O’Neil at 307-271-2046 or visit the Bond Ranch page on Facebook.

Results for the Jan. 14 show were:

• Junior Horse Fence: Steven Bond

• Senior Horse Fence: Robby Moore

• Senior Horse Box Drive: Jerry Gereghty

• Senior Horse Boxing: Ciara Berkman

• Youth Boxing: Haylie O’Neil

• Never Won a Buckle: Sophia Wickhorst