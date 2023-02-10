Many times on a ranching or dairy operation when a cow starts showing mobility issues like limping or traveling irregularly, the answer is usually to take her to sale. But a new bovine hoof care business in Hot Springs, Mont., is helping to resolve foot-caused mobility issues, increasing the rancher’s bottom line.

“Sometimes you will have a big, broody, good-looking, bill-paying cow that is four years old but she has long toes and it’s causing some limping or stumbling. With a little bit of work, that cow can be saved,” said Colton Stephens, owner of Bovine Hoofcare, LLC.

Since cows are a valuable component to a cow/calf or dairy operation, a cow that can be saved from slaughter helps the rancher get more return from the animal. While bovine hoof trimming is not overly common in the western United States, it is gaining traction, according to Stephens.

“In the Midwest there are hoof trimmers around every corner, but it’s just getting going out West,” Stephens said.

Stephens got his start at his own ranch after watching YouTube videos and buying a trimming chute from a contact in North Dakota.

“My dad and I tried trimming our cattle with the information we had available, but we decided that we needed some formal education,” he shared.

Stephens attended a course at the Dairyland Hood Trimming Institute in Baraboo, Wis., where he learned how to trim on cow cadaver legs before working on live animals. The course also addressed foot diseases and conditions that can cause decreased mobility.

He uses a portable hydraulic chute run by a generator to restrain cattle being trimmed. Trimming tools include a grinder head called a “roto clip” that has 14 different blades. Horse hoof trimmers and hoof knives are also used as the situation demands.

Since returning to Hot Springs, Stephens said there has been a fair demand from beef producers for his services.

“I only started a few month ago, but there has been a lot of interest,” he noted. “If you can save a cow through a $30 trim job, it really helps the bottom line in the long run.”

Stephens said some of his clients are surprised with the positive results.

“Sometimes I will go trim a cow that the rancher was sure needed to go to town, but she improves and he is able to keep her,” he said. “Overall, ranchers here in Montana are very good about cattle health.”

Along with his hoof care business, Stephens also runs a herd of commercial Black Angus with his parents and his wife, Jessie.

He said the hoof care work suits him.

“I like being around animals and helping fellow cattle producers,” he said. “I’ve always liked working outside.”

As a new startup, Stephens is still determining how far his business can travel from his home ranch to provide services.

“I’ve had calls from Conrad to Townsend, Belgrade and Billings, but right now I have my own herd so I can’t venture too far, but as it grows, we will see,” he said.

Stephens currently provides services to the western part of the Rocky Mountains, from Kalispell to Missoula.

For more information, visit the Bovine Hoofcare, LLC page on Facebook or call Stephens at (406) 590-8279.