Bridger Bronze Gallery always at the GATE show

GLENDIVE, Mont. – Beautiful bronze sculptures, many of them western, cowboy and ranch-themed, are lined up on shelves in the Bridger Bronze Gallery booth as you walk into the GATE show – along with the artist that created them, Pam Harr.
“From day one, I have always had a booth at the GATE,” Pam said. “I really enjoy meeting all the folks in the community that I haven’t seen in a while.”
Pam likes to have the same booth on the corner in the GATE show that she has had for many years, the corner booth right near the entrance.
“Many of the bronze sculptures I sell have life-sized versions, and several are around Glendive,” she said. In fact, walk around the town and you might be surprised to find a girl walking her poodle and a rambunctious boy trying to keep his dog in check called “Buckaroo” at the two intersecting corners of Kendrick and Towne Streets.
A bronze of Ty Milne, previous owner of Milne John Deere Implement Shop (now C & B Operations) shows Ty as a child with a stick playing with his dog. Milne made many contributions to Glendive.
Pam has created more than a dozen life-sized bronzes that have been installed around Glendive, and donates all her time and labor.
“I want more tourists to come to Glendive. It is a beautiful town,” Pam said.
The GATE show is fortunate that Pam donated one of her bronze sculptures to the show as one of its raffle prizes. The prize is worth $3,000.
“I am glad to help out the GATE show. Glendive has helped me out, too, and I want to help the community out when I can,” she said.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased from the Glendive Chamber or from GATE board members.
Pam has donated many of her own and Harvey Rattey’s (her late husband) sculptures to the GATE show as raffle prizes to help the GATE show and the community in past years.
“I still have his molds and many of the limited editions are not filled yet, so I can still create some,” she said. They come numbered, and she only casts so many of a certain bronze.
Pam has many favorite sculptures, and some of them will be at the GATE show this year. She loves creating sculptures of children and animals, historical carrousel horses and pioneer women and children.
Harvey sculpted a lot of cattle and western-type sculptures, such as a working cowboy on a horse with a cattle dog, and many of these kind of sculptures Pam will be bringing to the GATE.
“Harvey always loved cowboys, rodeos, and Angus cattle, and he was a calf roper at one time. He has done bronzes of wildlife, animals, and western scenes,” Pam said.
Bridger Bronze Gallery is located on a farm outside of Glendive. Inside her gallery, Pam spends hours on her sculpture and recreating Harvey’s sculptures.
How Pam became involved in sculpturing is an interesting story in itself.
After receiving degrees in physical therapy, she began working with children with physical disabilities.
“Working with children made me want to share my experiences with that by sculpting,” she said.
Most people would not be talented enough to do what Pam did. She took a class in bronzing and immediately started sculpting bronzes.
“I didn’t start with drawing on paper. I think in a three-dimensional way, so it had to be sculpture,” Pam said.
In 1981, Pam was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame for her bronzes of pioneer women. Besides that, she has won numerous awards for her sculptures.
Pam is not finished yet with her life-sized and bigger-than-life bronzes.
One of her life-sized sculptures, “Ground Tied” will be installed in front of the courthouse.
The next one that is upcoming is titled “Radio Flyer,” which is of a young boy and a dog riding down a hill in a Radio Flyer wagon that has cardboard wings taped to the sides of it.
It is planned to be placed in front of the airport terminal.
Stop by Pam’s booth at the GATE and see some stunning sculptures. For more on Pam Harr and her gallery, see https://bridgerbronze.com.