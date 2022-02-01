Bridger Bronze Gallery always at the GATE show

GLENDIVE, Mont. – Beautiful bronze sculptures, many of them western, cowboy and ranch-themed, are lined up on shelves in the Bridger Bronze Gallery booth as you walk into the GATE show – along with the artist that created them, Pam Harr.

“From day one, I have always had a booth at the GATE,” Pam said. “I really enjoy meeting all the folks in the community that I haven’t seen in a while.”

Pam likes to have the same booth on the corner in the GATE show that she has had for many years, the corner booth right near the entrance.

“Many of the bronze sculptures I sell have life-sized versions, and several are around Glendive,” she said. In fact, walk around the town and you might be surprised to find a girl walking her poodle and a rambunctious boy trying to keep his dog in check called “Buckaroo” at the two intersecting corners of Kendrick and Towne Streets.

A bronze of Ty Milne, previous owner of Milne John Deere Implement Shop (now C & B Operations) shows Ty as a child with a stick playing with his dog. Milne made many contributions to Glendive.

Pam has created more than a dozen life-sized bronzes that have been installed around Glendive, and donates all her time and labor.

“I want more tourists to come to Glendive. It is a beautiful town,” Pam said.

The GATE show is fortunate that Pam donated one of her bronze sculptures to the show as one of its raffle prizes. The prize is worth $3,000.