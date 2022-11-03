Broadus saddle maker to offer classes teaching leatherwork skills

A popular Montana saddle maker will soon begin offering classes from his shop in Broadus, Mont., teaching skills from carving leather to making chinks, chaps, and saddles.

Cory Seamann, a North Dakota native, has been in leatherworking for over 15 years and is best known for his chaps and chinks. His work has won awards at prestigious competitions like the Northwest Leather Masters Competition at the Pendleton Leather Show.

Seamann said he has decided to offer in-person classes at his shop, Coyote Valley Saddle Shop, in hopes of honoring the people who helped him as he learned the skill.

“I love to teach. It’s a lot of fun for me and it’s refreshing. It’s what keeps me going,” he said. “It’s also a way to acknowledge the people who helped me along the way.”

Seamann got started in leatherwork in high school but said he has always been interested in “the way things work.”

“I’ve always been into leatherwork. I would check out saddles in the barn to see how they were put together,” he said. “I started by making belts in high school and then went on to chinks. In college, I had trouble with one of my saddles fitting a horse, so I helped a friend with some leather repairs and he showed me how to make a saddle.”

It was during Seamann’s pursuit of an animal science degree in college that he decided to get more serious about leatherwork and saddle making and took a course at Green Country Technical Center in Oklahoma. There he learned to make boots and saddles, a skill that he used when he went home to help on the family ranch in Burwell, N.D.

Before moving to Montana, Seamann stayed at the family ranch while alternately doing duty with the National Guard. He estimates in his time in leatherworking, he has made over 500 pairs of chaps and chinks.

“I make a custom pattern every time I make a pair of chaps or chinks,” he said. “Most of my clients are working cowboys and I’ve shipped products to over 47 states.”

In addition to conventional leatherwork, Seamann has also made on-demand items like a riding prosthetic for one client.

“I had a customer who had broken his hip and the muscle didn’t grow back all the way, so he was unbalanced in the saddle,” Seamann explained. “I made him a prosthetic to go around his upper thigh so he would have greater balance.”

Class schedule, costs

Seamann plans to start offering leatherworking classes this fall in Broadus. Class costs vary and students should have their own tools and materials.

“A good student for these classes is going to be someone with the right mindset who is interested and willing to learn,” Seamann said. “I’ve helped people who have already built saddles, as well as people who have never touched a swivel knife.”

To be successful in the carving classes, students don’t need lots of artistic ability, but instead, a readiness to learn a system of carving.

“I call it the system for the ‘artistically impaired,’” he quipped.

The following is the class schedule for the Coyote Valley Academy classes:

• Nov. 11-13: chinks and armitas, $700

• Nov. 25-27: shotgun chaps, $800

• Dec. 9-11: bells and batwing chaps, $700

• Jan. 14-16: tapederos, eagle beak and bull nose, $400

• Jan. 27-29: carving, business, finishing, $400

• Feb. 10-12: chinks and armitas, $700

• Feb. 24-26: shotgun chaps, $800

• March 10-12: bells and batwing chaps, $700

• March 24-26: tapederos, $400

• April 7-9: carving, business, and finishing, $400