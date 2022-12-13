‘Bulls for Blue’ program allows direct impact to Montana FFA members

Raised outside of Musselshell, Mont., Mackenzie Serrano will be the first to admit she didn’t grow up in the cow business. Although she didn’t come from a generational ranching operation, that didn’t stop young Serrano from falling in love with cows and agriculture.
“My mom is an MSU Extension agent, so I have always been around agriculture. Naturally, I jumped right into 4-H and that is where I got my start,” Serrano stated.
As a beginning 4-H member in 2011, Serrano was helping an older member with her herd of Aberdeen cattle and Serrano caught the cow bug. While most nine-year-old girls want to spend their money on Barbie dolls and ponies, Serrano decided to take out a Youth Farm Loan from the USDA and buy the small herd of Aberdeen’s from her older 4-H mentor when that individual went off to college.
It was at this point that Serrano got connected with the Muddy Creek Ranch in Wilsall, Mont. Muddy Creek Ranch raises American Aberdeen and Speckle Park cattle in the heart of the Shields Valley. They direct market their meat to customers and also have a restaurant in Wilsall. In addition to buying the whole herd from her 4-H mentor, Serrano also used her loan to buy a heifer from Muddy Creek Ranch.
At nine years old with seven head of Aberdeens, Serrano was officially in the cow business.
“You don’t hear much about Aberdeen cattle, but they are kind of the original Angus. They have higher cutability and usually have a higher carcass grade, as well,” she explained.
Once she began high school, Serrano naturally progressed into FFA, an organization she says she absolutely flourished in. During Serrano’s freshman year of high school, she learned about the Montana FFA Foundation’s “Bulls for Blue” program, where seedstock producers around the state donated 10 percent off of lot 10 at their sale to the Montana FFA Foundation. The proceeds were then used to provide grants to Montana FFA members who have a beef-based Supervised Agriculture Experience project.
With Montana being one of the largest seedstock-producing states, the “Bulls for Blue” program offers a unique way to allow those breeders to support the future of beef production in the state.
As a high school freshman, Serrano wanted to buy another heifer and also purchase some windbreaks for her calving lot, so she applied for a “Bulls for Blue” grant through from the Montana FFA Foundation.
“I had lost three calves the year before, so I needed to invest in those windbreaks. On my application for the grant, they really asked about my goals, and my operation goals were based around pasture improvements,” she said.
Receiving the grant not only allowed Serrano to further invest in her operation, but it also gave her the opportunity to network with cattle producers in the state. Not growing up with a family familiar with cows meant Serrano didn’t necessarily have ready access to industry mentors. The “Bulls for Blue” program served in that capacity for her.
In addition to raising cattle, Serrano is also heavily involved in the show cattle industry. She is often hired to fit and show cattle for producers. Serrano balances this all as a now college freshman at Montana State University where she is double-majoring in Agriculture Education and Animal Science. Her involvement in FFA has continued, as well, as she is serving this year as the Montana FFA state reporter.
As a direct recipient of funds donated by seedstock producers through the program, Serrano highly encourages breeders to consider participating in the program.
“I think it is a really great program and donors can see the impact they are making on the lives of FFA members. Donors can see the leaders they are building in agriculture,” Serrano articulated.
The Montana FFA Foundation has made some changes to the “Bulls for Blue” program this year, but participating in it is still as easy as ever. In an effort to make the program as impactful as possible, the Montana FFA Foundation has expanded the program to include chapter support.
Now, participating breeders will donate 15 percent off of lot 10 at their sale. The local chapter can be asked to help the breeder with the sale. If the chapter helps out, five percent of the proceeds will go directly to them with the remaining 10 percent going to the Montana FFA Foundation. If the chapter is unable to help at the sale, all 15 percent will go to the Foundation.
Any and all seedstock producers are encouraged to participate in the “Bulls for Blue” program. For those interested, please e-mail development@montanaff.org or call 406-925-0924.