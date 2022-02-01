C & B Operations heads to the GATE show every year

GLENDIVE, Mont. – C & B Operations LLC, the John Deere dealership in Glendive, has had a presence at the GATE show since the show’s beginnings – both outside and inside.

In 2020, C & B presented a new John Deere tractor pulling a hay baler outside for producers to check out, as well as a new tractor front loader inside the GATE show.

“John Deere has had a booth every year for the entire 44 years of the GATE show,” said Drew Milne of C & B. “We have maintained long-lasting customer relationships with our producers in the region, and we look forward to the GATE show.”

According to Drew, C & B Operations sells a full line of John Deere equipment, including lawnmowers, gators, tractors, hay equipment, as well as forage and harvesting equipment, including combines.

C & B also has small equipment from Honda and Stihl, and they handle skid steers, mini excavators, and compact wheel loaders.

C & B Operations services its products and provides a full parts department for its John Deere customers and producers.

“C & B Operations LLC, started with one location in 1988, in Gettysburg, S.D., when Dan Cronin and Rod Burwell purchased the local John Deere dealership to support the farmers, ranchers, and local community when the owner suddenly passed away,” Milne said.

Since then, C & B has evolved to become one of the largest and most recognized John Deere dealership groups, operating 37 stores in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.