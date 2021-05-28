Camelina field demonstrations scheduled for June 7-9

Sustainable Oils, a renewable fuel company, has been hard at work researching and developing varieties of camelina. To showcase their work and educate Montana producers about the next up-and-coming feedstock, Sustainable Oils will be hosing field demonstrations the week of June 7.

“We have five large field demonstrations that we are using to help us make decisions on final advancement. As a part of that, we will have field days at each location to help introduce growers to camelina,” said Barney Bernstein, senior director of plant services for Sustainable Oils.

Demonstrations are scheduled on June 7 in Ledger from 2-4 p.m.; in Etheridge from 9-11 a.m.; and on June 8 in Gildford from 2:30-4:30 p.m. On June 9, demonstrations are scheduled in Havre from 9-11 a.m., and in Loma from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Sustainable Oils has narrowed it down to seven different varieties of camelina they would really like to focus on. These seven varieties are growing on large 2-4-acre test plots and growers will be able to get up close and personal with the different cultivars.

The week of June 7 is early in the growing season for camelina, so this particular field demonstration will included representatives from Exxon Mobile and CHS. Exxon Mobile is Sustainable Oils’ takeoff partner and the representative on hand will discuss why the company is interested in camelina for renewable diesel production. CHS is serving as Sustainable Oils’ commercial agronomy and grain logistics partner, so they have been very instrumental in the camelina cultivation process thus far.