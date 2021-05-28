Camelina field demonstrations scheduled for June 7-9

Sustainable Oils, a renewable fuel company, has been hard at work researching and developing varieties of camelina. To showcase their work and educate Montana producers about the next up-and-coming feedstock, Sustainable Oils will be hosing field demonstrations the week of June 7.
“We have five large field demonstrations that we are using to help us make decisions on final advancement. As a part of that, we will have field days at each location to help introduce growers to camelina,” said Barney Bernstein, senior director of plant services for Sustainable Oils.
Demonstrations are scheduled on June 7 in Ledger from 2-4 p.m.; in Etheridge from 9-11 a.m.; and on June 8 in Gildford from 2:30-4:30 p.m. On June 9, demonstrations are scheduled in Havre from 9-11 a.m., and in Loma from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Sustainable Oils has narrowed it down to seven different varieties of camelina they would really like to focus on. These seven varieties are growing on large 2-4-acre test plots and growers will be able to get up close and personal with the different cultivars.
The week of June 7 is early in the growing season for camelina, so this particular field demonstration will included representatives from Exxon Mobile and CHS. Exxon Mobile is Sustainable Oils’ takeoff partner and the representative on hand will discuss why the company is interested in camelina for renewable diesel production. CHS is serving as Sustainable Oils’ commercial agronomy and grain logistics partner, so they have been very instrumental in the camelina cultivation process thus far.
“This first field day will be more about planning and planting of camelina,” Bernstein said.
Sustainable Oils has plans to host another set of field demonstration days sometime in July, which will be closer to harvest time for camelina.
“That is when farmers can really get a good view of all the varieties and how they are performing, differences in maturity – things like that,” he added.
The five field demonstration sites are all on private grower land and the varieties have been planted using the grower’s own equipment. Bernstein assures, these test plots are an accurate and true representation of the crop.
Any growers interested in growing camelina are encouraged to attend both sets of field demonstrations as one will build off of the other. The fact that camelina is an early-maturing crop that does well in drier climates and works great in rotation with wheat, makes it an ideal crop for Montana farmers.
Sustainable Oils will be opening up contracts for 2022 at the end of this summer. Bernstein concluded by expressing how excited Sustainable Oils is to be embarking on this growing journey with Montana’s premier growers.
Anyone interested in attending the Sustainable Oils field demonstrations is encouraged to reach out to Barney Bernstein via e-mail at barney.bernstein@susoils.com.