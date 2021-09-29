Chad Reisig becomes new general manager for the NILE

On July 15, Chad Reisig of Hardin, Mont., was named the new general manager for the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE). As the newly-appointed head of one of the region’s largest stock shows, Reisig has been busy these last few months prepping for this year’s NILE to be held Oct. 15-23, in Billings, Mont.

Growing up immersed in production agriculture, Reisig remembers showing at the NILE as a youth in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It is those fond memories that ultimately drew Reisig to the position of NILE general manager in the first place.

“I won a calf scramble, so I had to bring that donated steer back and show and then I showed horses, as well. And I actually bought my first horse at the NILE,” he reflected.

Aside from a short 2.5-year stint in his life, Reisig has always called Montana home. More importantly, he has remained grounded by his passion for agriculture. Currently, Reisig and his wife raise horses and commercial cattle on their land in southern Big Horn County.

In addition to a lifetime of experience in hands-on production agriculture, Reisig also comes to the NILE with experience working alongside his father, selling crop insurance for their business, Reisig Agency. After leaving that venture in 2012, Reisig went to Arizona to run a land surveying business, but the Big Sky State ultimately called him back home.

After arriving back in Montana, Reisig helped out on his family operation before becoming the director of sales and marketing at ORIgen, a breeder-to-breeder cattle genetics service located outside of Billings. Continuing on in the stud bull industry, Reisig then became the regional sales manager for Genex. With a territory covering much of the western United States, Reisig maintained customer relations while also managing several sales reps during his time with the company.