Chad Reisig becomes new general manager for the NILE

On July 15, Chad Reisig of Hardin, Mont., was named the new general manager for the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE). As the newly-appointed head of one of the region’s largest stock shows, Reisig has been busy these last few months prepping for this year’s NILE to be held Oct. 15-23, in Billings, Mont.
Growing up immersed in production agriculture, Reisig remembers showing at the NILE as a youth in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It is those fond memories that ultimately drew Reisig to the position of NILE general manager in the first place.
“I won a calf scramble, so I had to bring that donated steer back and show and then I showed horses, as well. And I actually bought my first horse at the NILE,” he reflected.
Aside from a short 2.5-year stint in his life, Reisig has always called Montana home. More importantly, he has remained grounded by his passion for agriculture. Currently, Reisig and his wife raise horses and commercial cattle on their land in southern Big Horn County.
In addition to a lifetime of experience in hands-on production agriculture, Reisig also comes to the NILE with experience working alongside his father, selling crop insurance for their business, Reisig Agency. After leaving that venture in 2012, Reisig went to Arizona to run a land surveying business, but the Big Sky State ultimately called him back home.
After arriving back in Montana, Reisig helped out on his family operation before becoming the director of sales and marketing at ORIgen, a breeder-to-breeder cattle genetics service located outside of Billings. Continuing on in the stud bull industry, Reisig then became the regional sales manager for Genex. With a territory covering much of the western United States, Reisig maintained customer relations while also managing several sales reps during his time with the company.
With such a deep-rooted background in agriculture and managerial experience, Reisig was asked by the organization to take over as head of the NILE. After contemplation, Reisig accepted the position noting his history with the stock show as a key selling point.
“I believe in the organization. The NILE has been dear to me since I was a teenager,” Reisig stated.
Reisig comes to the helm following an unprecedented year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 NILE was highly modified with many events taking place virtually, the PRCA rodeo being cancelled, and all in-person events taking place away from MetraPark.
Given last year’s circumstances, Reisig hit the ground running once in his new position. He has been busy meeting with sponsors and making a presence in the community of Billings. The support, he says, has been overwhelmingly positive and the 2021 NILE will be back to its traditional sense and as big as ever.
Reisig will be the first to admit, he is always up for a challenge. Rekindling excitement for the NILE is but the tip of the iceberg for him. Looking down the road, he has plans to expand the NILE by offering more ticketed events, further developing the youth component, and continuing outreach.
“I like to spice things up. I don’t want to change the face of the NILE, but we need to move with the times,” he explained.
Reisig is looking forward to his first NILE and he invites anyone and everyone to come check out the livestock shows, youth shows, horse events, vendors and PRCA Rodeo. As one of Montana’s premiere stock show events, the 2021 NILE will be one not to miss.