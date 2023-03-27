Compost services in Montana are taking kitchen and commercial food service waste and turning it into high value soil additives.

YES Compost will pick up five-gallon buckets of household compostables including meat, bones, dairy and degradable waste bi-weekly for $17-$20 a month. The company services Bozeman, Belgrade, Big Sky and the Gallatin Valley. They also offer commercial food businesses services.

Owner/operator Karl Johnson said he started the business in an effort to bring more compost and recycling services to the Bozeman area.

“I moved from an area where every house had its own compost bin and when I moved here, and I found out that composting and recycling didn’t really exist,” Johnson said. “So I met with my business partner, Brian, and we started a composting service.”

Johnson said most of his household customers are people who have backyard gardens and enjoy getting 15 gallons of compost each spring as part of their subscription plan.

“We have roughly 500 household subscribers and they are both gardeners and people who want to reduce their contribution to the landfill,” Johnson said.

Restaurants who are using the service as a way to reduce their trash bill, as well as meet their sustainability goals.

“There are clubs in the Big Sky area that want to reduce their contribution to greenhouse gasses and their carbon footprint,” Johnson said. “An easy way to do this is to reduce methane gasses that are produced by landfills.”

Johnson said commercial restaurant customers have been able to reduce their trash bill by 90 percent by adding composting.

Method

As commercial composters, YES Composting uses both conventional and vermiculture methods.

The conventional compost is made by putting the waste on a bed of wood chips and allowing it to compost eight months or longer. The business also uses worms to break down waste (vermiculture), a process that takes roughly two months but excludes wastes like onions, peppers, citrus peels and other wastes that worms can’t break down.

Although the business does not provide large amounts of compost to farmers just yet, Johnson said it is a long-term goal.

“A lot of farms are beginning to look at regenerative solutions,” he said. “Composting is how nature builds soil health. At some point we would like to be able to offer larger portions of compost and liquid amendments to farmers.”

Johnson said the business is watching a demand for natural fertilizers grow in the farming community.

“It is encouraging to see companies and ranchers make composting happen on a small scale,” he said. “We really feel in the future compost products can be an alternative to chemical fertilizer.”

For more information, visit yescompost.com.