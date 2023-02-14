With the Montana Legislature’s 2023 session in full swing, agriculture groups are monitoring the progress of several important bills, including a County of Origin Labeling (COOL) bill and a Right to Repair bill.

The COOL bill (HB 350) would require retailers to provide placarding/signs designating where beef and pork products are born, raised, and processed in the United States.

Montana Farmers Union (MFU) supports the COOL bill that is attempting to address, on a state level, origin labeling that was lost on the national level in 2015. For a brief four years, beef and pork were labeled with its country of origin on store shelves per federal regulations. However, the regulation was repealed in 2015 due to claims from countries like Canada and Mexico that the labeling was unfair and prejudiced buyers in favor of American products.

MFU supports both the Montana placarding bill and is also working on efforts to bring back COOL at the national level.

“Ranchers received fair prices for their livestock and consumers were able to confidently purchase their beef at a reasonable price, knowing the product origin. But beef and pork were both removed by Congress from the COOL requirements in 2015,” MFU noted on their website. “Now, beef that is produced in a different country but then processed in America is considered a product of the USA. American producers deserve better – they deserve credit for the amazing quality of beef that they raise and sell in retail locations.”

MFU is also supporting the Right to Repair bill (LC 1562), which would support farmers and ranchers repairing their own equipment, instead of going to dealers or designated service shops.

“Montana Farmers Union supports this bill because equipment manufacturers currently refuse access or charge unreasonable prices for technical advisor software needed to troubleshoot equipment,” the organization noted. “Without the software and hardware needed to troubleshoot, farmers and ranchers are forced to use only the implement dealer for minor and major repairs. The cost of repairs and downtime has a severe impact on our bottom line and adds undue stress to our lives.”

In essence, MFU is behind bills that would give farmers the needed marketplace conditions to thrive, according to Jasmine Krotkov, MFU lobbyist.

“Farmers are innovative and need support so they can blossom instead of just struggling,” Krotkov said. “Giving that support is what farmers are doing for the rest of society.”

Other organizations tracking bills related to farming include the Montana Farm Bureau (MFB), who are actively supporting the “Red Tape” project from Gov. Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras to reduce regulation and modernize language in current regulations.

This session the governor’s office is working to modernize regulatory language related to live cattle markets.

House Bill 153 would require online auctions to be bonded the same as live cattle auctions.

“House Bill 153 is a direct result of the governor's red tape relief task force. HB 153 protects the interests of producers from predatory markets,” said Brooke Metrione, press secretary for Gov. Gianforte. “Livestock marketing is much more diverse today than it was when this statute was written and HB 153 brings Montana law up to date with modern tools for business and removes redundant, unnecessary licensing requirements.”

The MFB is also supporting HB 212, which would increase the tax exemption level for class eight equipment, including agriculture equipment and implements.

“We want to make sure our members are treated fairly, so we support changes to the regulations that help their operations be successful,” said Rachel Cone, MFB lobbyist.

For more information about the 2023 Montana Legislature session, visit leg.mt.gov.