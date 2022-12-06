‘Cowgirls Over Coffee’ provides support for rural women

Life as a farmer or rancher in America today is filled with a number of challenges as the timeless elements of weather, markets, and distance are combined with new pressures. As financial margins tighten, women often find themselves filling in as ranch hands, administrators, and bookkeepers. They also feel the pressure to bring in off-farm income by working remote or part-time while also being a wife and a mother. This combination of demands is “burning women out at an epic rate,” according to entrepreneur Thea Larsen.

“There is added pressure on women in farming and ranching these days and it is burning women out at an epic rate,” Larsen said. “I felt that way as a new wife and a mom who left working in the corporate world as an executive to being on a ranch in Nebraska with a baby. It was like hitting a brick wall at 60 miles an hour.”

In order to help her make the transition to her new life, Larsen created something she knew she needed. She created a community.

By forming an online membership group called “Cowgirls Over Coffee,” Larsen began to build the connections she needed with other women. Her membership-based group allows women to connect online via presentations, workshops, breakout groups and coworking sessions.

As many rural women find themselves in similar circumstances, the benefit of sharing solutions and ideas to issues like a lack of childcare, staying organized, managing finances or working remotely are welcomed.

The membership also tackles a “theme” every month that helps set the tone for presentations and discussions. In October, the theme was “fear,” and in November it was “gratitude.”

Larsen said she has also taken her background as an executive in places like the United Way or with the New Mexico State Fair to help craft practical solutions for members.

“When I transitioned to life on the ranch, I went from managing teams and having a full schedule at my job to living in a remote place and having none of that,” she related. “I had to wrap my head around what that would look like and how life would work.”

Larsen knew that many women were facing the same challenges with rural living that she was and that there was not a good solution at the time.

“We might buy an online course to help us with scheduling or life management, but it doesn’t fix things,” she said. “I recognized that conversations are the cornerstones of getting results.”

So in 2021, Larsen launched the “Cowgirls Over Coffee” platform, cowgirlsovercoffee.com, which now has over 200 base members. The group opens to new members a few different times during the year instead of an open enrollment to help preserve the “intimacy” of the group, Larsen said.

“We want to make sure the group continues to offer a safe space for women by keeping it at a level where you can easily get to know each other,” she said.

The next sign up date for “Cowgirls Over Coffee” is anticipated to be released in February 2023. A waiting list is available on the website.

“We want women to feel seen and like they belong,” Larsen said. “This group is about helping you get things done and helping you feel better when you don’t.”