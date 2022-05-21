Dan Scott Ranch Management Program has first graduate

Named after the late Dan Scott, who was the eldest son of Homer Scott, founder of the historic Padlock Ranch, Montana State University’s Dan Scott Ranch Management Program offers students the opportunity to gain a four-year ranching systems degree. The program aims to prepare students for a ranch management career by “graduating students who have the breadth of knowledge and diversity of skills needed to employ prudent ranching practices that create value and improve the natural resources vital to our land.”

Approved by the Montana Board of Regents in March of 2019, the program was first offered later that fall at MSU. In December of 2021, Tristan Bess proudly became the first graduate of the program.

Born and raised in California, Bess says he did not grow up on a ranch, but he was surrounded by the ranching culture and way of life.

“I always tried to help people I knew and I got to be around some very handy people at a young age,” he reflected.

Bess was able to gain experiences working on ranches in Nevada and Oregon before sojourning to MSU to study range science. He says he was just about to get burnt out studying when he heard about a new ranch management program MSU was going to offer that perked his interest.

“I started taking some classes that were part of the program and I really enjoyed the business aspect of the program, so I just went from there,” he said.

Students in the program take courses centered on three academic pillars: animal science, range management, and business. In addition to their courses, students are also required to participate in an internship and complete a project. The unique thing about the Dan Scott Ranch Management Program internship is the fact students must intern at the same ranch for two consecutive summers. This allows for continuity and it also gives students a heightened level of accountability.

“The two-year internship helps to pair some practical experience with the academic background,” Bess explained.

He completed his internship on the Padlock Ranch itself where he helped out branding, spent time in their feedlot, and also helped move yearlings when necessary.

Along with the internship, students in the program are required to compete a capstone project that is service learning-based. The project must help expand the student’s knowledge, but it should also be of help to the ranch they are interning on, as well.

Bess choose to work closely with the Padlock Ranch manager and developed a spreadsheet that took real cost data from the ranch and examined, from a systems level, three different heifer development scenarios.

“This project definitely benefitted me and it is something I think will be very useful for the ranch,” he said.

After graduating in December, Bess has gone on to work for the Ox Bow Ranch in Wolf Creek, Mont. The ranch raises registered Black Angus seedstock and prides themselves for raising functional cattle that are used to a rugged environment.

Bess feels his degree has really helped him be able to step back and look at everything from a systems level. The ability to think about things more analytically allows him to bring a broader and more value-added experience to the job.

Bess says he really enjoyed his time in the Dan Scott Ranch Management Program and is looking forward to staying on the Ox Bow Ranch for the time being.

He highly recommends the program and concluded that if you have a vested interest in the future of ranching, this degree program really has a lot to offer.

To learn more about the Dan Scott Ranch Management Program, please visit animalrange.montana.edu/danscott.

