Jaycee Searer, 25, is Dawson County’s new MSU ag Extension agent.
Searer lives in Savage, and travels south to her job, located in Glendive.
New to the job, Searer said she wouldn’t be helping put on the GATE show in Glendive this year, but she will be there to meet producers and help the 4-H with their booth.
Searer helped the 4-H ambassadors talk to other youth about joining 4-H, and speak to the adults about their 4-H program.
Searer takes over for former Dawson County Extension agent Bruce Smith, who passed away last year due to cancer.
Searer grew up on her family’s commercial cow/calf operation south of Sidney. Her dad still runs cows near Glendive, south of Sidney.
As a youth, she enjoyed helping her family ranch and enjoyed being in 4-H.
“Growing up, I was always involved in the Richland County 4-H programs. I showed market beef, market swine and market goat, and I was involved with 4-H county leadership,” she said. “If it weren’t for the fantastic Richland County 4-H program, I would not have been able to have the career I have now.”
4-H allowed her to learn responsibility, and build life-long skills.
After high school, Swearer earned a degree at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D., in age studies with an option in business marketing.
“During my junior year, I interned with a feed store in Sidney, and was able to work with producers in Richland County, helping them with nutrition and their animals’ rations, ” Swearer said.
Graduating in 2016, Swearer joined the North Dakota Farm Bureau as a field representative, acting as a liaison between multiple state agencies and county organizations.
“It was a different type of job. As a field rep, I traveled around North Dakota, working in agriculture with farmers and the organizational side of the Farm Bureau,” she said. Swearer developed policies from farmers and ranchers to take to the state board.
When the Dawson County job opened up close to her home, she was anxious to return home.
“I still help out when they need me on the cow/calf operation,” Swearer said.
Since she was in 4-H all her life, Swearer is excited to be involved with 4-H.
“I will be doing both the ag agent and the 4-H agent job here,” she said.
4-H is getting geared up for summer fairs, and recently had weigh-ins.
“I am a 4-H kids with their projects and with showing animals at the county fair this year,” she said.
Searer also looks forward to holding some field days and workshops for producers.
They are an off-station site for Eastern Ag Research Center in Sidney.