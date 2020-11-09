With the goal of benefiting soil health and preserving wetlands across areas of the Prairie Pothole Region, Ducks Unlimited has implemented a cost share cover crop program. Starting out in the Dakotas, the program is now available to Montana agriculturalists.
“Our neighbors to the east, both North Dakota and South Dakota have been the leaders in getting this program started. Some of the work they have been doing for the last two years was something we wanted to mirror and bring to Montana,” said Adam McDaniel, conservation specialist with Montana’s Ducks Unlimited.
This pilot cover crop program has been talked about in Montana and was first initiated on the ground with plantings in the spring of 2020. The program itself is pretty straight forward. Ducks Unlimited enters a cost share agreement with producers interested in planting cover crops on qualified acres.
“Montana Ducks Unlimited covers 50 percent of the cover crop seed. The farmer covers the other 50 percent and they are responsible for planting,” McDaniel explained.
Producers in the program enter a five-year agreement with Ducks Unlimited. Within those five years they are required to split the cost of cover crop seeding twice. Specific cover crop mixes and whether or not they choose to plant in the fall or spring is completely up to the producer.
McDaniel went on to say these agreements are really flexible, but there are a few requirements of producers. On the acres where the cover crops are planted, Ducks Unlimited asks growers to not fill or drain any wetlands associated with that land and they request no-tillage or at least keeping it as minimal as possible. If the producer wishes to hay any of the acres, Ducks Unlimited requires it not be done during peak nesting season, which typically runs from about May 15 to July 15.
“We have flexibilities with the agreements and there are a lot of options we can sit down and discuss. As always, it boils down to what works for the producer,” McDaniel said.
Even though haying and other land disturbing practices are discouraged on the cover crop acres during peak nesting season, the grazing of cattle is actually encouraged. Promoting soil health and decreasing the amount of chemicals that could potentially runoff into wetlands are some of Ducks Unlimited’s major objectives with this program, but so is reducing grazing pressure on native ranges and pasture lands during critical seasons for upland nesting birds.
Many species of wild birds return to their breeding and nesting grounds during that aforementioned time period and often, those areas are found on native ranges and pasture ground. Not only do the cover crops provide increased grazing opportunities for producers, but if the cattle are grazing the cover crops that means they are allowing birds the space and sanctity they need for nesting on the native and pasture lands.
In Montana, the pilot year for the program saw mainly producers from Hi-Line counties like Phillips and Blaine. McDaniel reports that the program overall was a success in its first year. Recently Ducks Unlimited heard they, along with North Dakota and South Dakota, have been jointly awarded $8.73 million through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), offered through the NRCS. This extra money will help Montana Ducks Unlimited impact even more acres and producers.
“It’s exciting to see the momentum and the interest we are getting around the state of Montana,” McDaniel concluded.
Anyone interested in the Ducks Unlimited cover crop program are encouraged to reach out to Adam McDaniel at 406-564-0709 or amcdaniel@ducks.org.