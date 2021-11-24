Duckworth Clothing Co. provides quality wool garments made in the US

For generations, the Helle family has raised sheep in the mountains and valleys of southwestern Montana. Raising Rambouillet sheep, their operation consists of a large commercial flock, but they also maintain a top quality purebred operation, as well.

Rambouillet are a dual-purpose breed of sheep, producing a desirable carcass and fine wool fleece. The Helle family saw particular opportunity when it came to wool and decided several years ago to focus on improving wool quality traits in their herd through genetics.

“We were one of the first producers to really use quantitative genetics for sheep. We were already keeping records, but we started keeping computerized pedigree records,” Evan Helle explained.

The problem with tracking genetics associated with wool is it didn’t do any good unless the wool could be objectively measured. So, in the early 2000s, the Helle family imported a machine from New Zealand that used cutting-edge technology to scan wool samples and relay statistical data about the sample.

Combining the objective wool data with their already extensive pedigree data, the Helle family was essentially able to breed the “itchiness” out of their wool.

After working so hard to breed such a fine quality wool fleece, Evan’s dad, John Helle, wanted to find a more direct-to-consumer way to market their wool. John tried a few different ventures, but nothing quite stuck until 2013 when he was approached by a brand developer. The two men spent a day skiing on southwest Montana’s iconic Maverick Mountain, and by last chair of the day, the idea for a fully made in America wool clothing brand was born.