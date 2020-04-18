While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is having a big impact on many commodities, it doesn’t appear to have had a huge impact on durum prices.
Cash prices for durum remained pretty much stable into mid-April with prices ranging from $5.75 to $6.25 range with most bids at around $6.
“There’s obviously some disappointment with that given the lower forecast for acres this year and knowing that there’s increased demand for food staples like pasta,” said Erica Olson, marketing specialist for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “I think there was some anticipation that might bring prices up, but we’re not seeing that.”
Olson pointed out that the market is seeing higher demand for boxed pasta, but there doesn’t seem to be any concern for actual durum supplies.
“Most mills and pasta manufacturers had a good chunk of their coverage through June. I think that’s part of the reason they’re just not buying a lot right now,” she said. “But it would seem that eventually prices should budge a bit higher, especially if we see this demand for pasta continue. If the economy doesn’t improve, pasta consumption may continue to be strong as it’s an affordable meal and tends to perform well in hard economic times.”
One of the things mitigating that is the fact that grocery store items are in higher demand and demands from restaurants and other food service areas such as schools have been down.
As Olson noted a couple weeks ago, USDA’s planting intentions report projected U.S. durum acres to a fall to 60-year low at 1.3 million acres.
“Obviously that’s a report that producers react to and I think in the end the actual acres may be slightly higher,” she said. “But if we don’t start to see prices increase, I don’t think we’re going to see a huge increase from that number.”
Another market factor to watch is that Stats Canada was expected to come out this month with its own planting intentions report. The projections at this time indicate an increase in acres of 10-15 percent, which isn’t huge.
“I think a lot of people are questioning what that report might show, given the U.S. estimate for durum acres came in lower,” she said. “The North American durum situation will be important to watch.”
Also of note is the fact that the International Grains Council is projecting a 6 percent increase in world durum production for this year with the majority of that increase forecast in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.
“Obviously it’s questionable if that will happen,” Olson said.
Digging into the European numbers, Olson pointed out the IGC is projecting a 6 percent increase in production there, including a decline for France, but increases for Italy and Spain.
“But there are some concerns over there that areas have been dry. And just with the coronavirus situation in Italy and Spain, just logistically there are concerns with their domestic production.
“The durum situation has definitely been getting tighter,” she said.
Durum ending stocks this year are forecast to be 22 percent lower for the world. The IGC is projecting into next year they may decline another 7 percent to a 12-year low.
“So, for durum, definitely a tighter situation and a lot of uncertainty,” she said.
On the demand side, Olson noted the U.S. continues to see strong export demand. Current U.S. durum sales are almost double what they were a year ago at this time at 33 million bushels. Canadian durum sales are also higher with exports about 30 percent higher.
For both countries a big chunk of their sales have been to Italy. Also, the Canadians are seeing huge demand from Turkey this year as there was a smaller domestic crop in that country in 2019.
The next thing the market will be watching closely is planting. The region has had cooler temperatures and that was expected to continue through last week with intermittent precipitation in the form of rain and/or snow. Most producers are saying at the very earliest seeding is two weeks away, and further away for others, according to Olson.
Looking at the April 13 USDA crop progress report, the other issue is conditions are still pretty wet out there. For both subsoil and topsoil moisture levels about 40 percent is rated in the surplus category with the remainder rated as adequate.
The other issue to consider is the standing durum crop that is still out in the field and there are general concerns about getting into the fields this year.