Despite the spring snowstorm that swept across parts of Montana, spring really is on the way. New life abounds with calving and lambing, and before the snow at least, warm sunny days coaxed some of the grass to just barely start turning green.
With hints of warm weather and spring officially kicked off, Amy Grandpre, urban horticulture assistant for Yellowstone County, points out there are several things gardeners can be doing right now to set up their garden, lawns, shrubs and trees for a successful season.
“People who have an interest in starting their own transplants, things like tomatoes, peppers and eggplants, should go ahead and get started on those,” she stated.
Grandpre continued by saying now is actually a good time to start at least thinking about planting trees. It’s a bit on the early side of things right now, but getting a jump on the season is never a bad thing. Nurseries may be in the beginning stages of supplying bare root stock, which is a great option for growers who want to plant more than just a tree or two.
To go along with planting trees and shrubs, Grandpre emphasized that now is a prime time to be pruning. The rule of thumb is to have pruning wrapped up by the end of April, if you can. The only exception to this rule applies to those varieties that are early, spring bloomers. In the case of those, pruning is best to do after they bloom so not to hack off the potential flowers.
“A good guideline for people is try to not remove more than one third of the plant’s living tissue per season. That is really critical to its survival,” she explained.
Early-spring is also an excellent time to start prepping fruit trees for optimal production, as well. For example, applying dormant oils would be a great way to mitigate the destruction certain pests could have on the tree. Dormant oils can really be successfully used on all types of trees and shrubs. It has even proven to be quite effective against scale bugs on Aspen trees.
The only caveat with dormant oils is the timing. The product must be applied before the buds swell and grow because dormant oils will damage the buds. Grandpre continued to caution that dormant oils should only be applied when there won’t be freezing temperatures for about 24-48 hours.
“One little weird thing that may be good to know, if you have a blue spruce, dormant oil will turn it green,” she added.
As the saying goes, prior planning prevents poor performance. The art of gardening is no exception, so if nothing else, use this time to mentally plan out the garden. Thinking about what varieties and produce of choice to grow is important.
Across the region, winter kill is prevalent. It gets warm and plants break dormancy just in time for it to freeze again. When going to buy seed, Grandpre advises gardeners to look at the back of the seed packet and only buy short-season varieties.
Also keep in mind there are hardy, half-hardy and tender varieties. These are terms assigned to plants based on their tolerance to cold weather and freezing. Because some plants are classified as hardy, they can actually be planted even before the last frost date.
Also important to planning a garden is thinking about layout. Grandpre says it is key to not get overwhelmed, especially those who are just beginning. One practice that has become quite popular for its convenience and efficiency is square foot gardening. By eliminating paths in the garden, soil is not compacted and space is maximized. Don’t try to be a farmer, be a gardener.
“Most of the square foot gardens are no more than 4-foot wide because the idea is to never step into the garden so the soil is not compacted. You want to be able to reach everything from all sides,” said Grandpre.
No matter if you are serious gardener or more of a casual vegetable producer, there are a lot of things that can be done this time of year. For more tips and tricks on growing a successful garden, reach out to your local county Extension agent.