KALISPELL, Mont. – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator, Andrew Wheeler, visited Montana on July 24. His trip across the west was focused on the Brownfield Program, but Wheeler was able to take time and visit Montana State University’s Northwestern Agriculture Research Center (NWARC). While there, he visited with Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) members, as well as the organization’s executive vice president, John Youngberg.
“Montana doesn’t often get this high of ranking individuals to come visit. It is a breath of fresh air,” Youngberg said of the visit.
Accompanying Wheeler at the NWARC was EPA regional administrator Gregory Sopkin and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox. The EPA has recently entered a Memorandum of Understanding with FFA, so high school ag-education students involved in the Kalispell FFA Chapter also participated in the visit.
Youngberg explained NWARC was a perfect hosting location for the event and Wheeler was even able to see some of the work being done there.
“It was nice because the research center got to show him some stuff they are working on with varieties of alfalfa that are more drought tolerant. It was really impressive what they were showing him,” Youngberg said.
During the visitation, Youngberg and MFBF members discussed with Wheeler why it is important for agriculturalists be able to continue to have access to tools necessary for them to do their job, like certain chemicals for instance. Continued lawsuits against major ag companies like Bayer have restricted the availability and usage of certain chemicals, which has been consequential for many agriculturalists across not only Montana, but the nation.
“It is important we continue to have available chemicals like glyphosate and dicamba. We wanted to emphasize to Wheeler the importance of keeping them because a small amount of some chemicals precludes the use of large amounts of others,” Youngberg explained.
The recent 9th Circuit Court ruling to vacate the registration of dicamba has presented a whole new set of challenges for American farmers. Youngberg said Wheeler was very willing to listen to MFBF members as they encouraged him to work quickly on the re-registration of the chemical. Youngberg and MFBF also took time to thank Wheeler and the EPA for allowing growers to use existing stocks of the chemical.
Another issue discussed during the visit was the new Navigable Water Protection Rule. The new ruling is much more favorable for Montana producers because less irrigation water will now be deemed navigable and therefore will no longer fall under the jurisdiction of the EPA or the Army Corp of Engineers.
“We encouraged Wheeler to do some webinars or something like that to help people understand what all is in the new rule and he was very amenable to that. He did mention the new rules are much simpler to understand then the ones they replaced,” Youngberg added.
The relationship between agriculturalists and the EPA has often been one plagued with tension, but Wheeler’s visit to Montana shows the government agency is willing to make an effort to move forward cooperatively.
“President Trump has been steadfast in his support for agriculture and rural America and my priority as an administrator has been to restore trust between the agency and the agriculture community,” Wheeler stated during his visit.
Administrator Wheeler’s visit rounded out a busy month of July where Montana hosted several high ranking political officials. The interactions between them and Montana’s grassroots organizations continue to prove how critical communication is between rural America and Washington D.C.