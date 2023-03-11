A new group planning to train their horses to work as search and rescue animals is forming in Billings, with a training clinic slated for Aug. 4-6 at the Rosebud Teepee Camp in Busby, Mont. The training will feature clinician Terry Nowacki, an expert in equine scent detection.

Historically, many types of animals have been scent trained to aid in search and rescue, but most people are not aware of the unique skills horses bring to the situation.

“This is not just riding horses and being out looking for people that are alive or dead,” said Kathi Dowlin, coordinator of the group that currently connects under the “Air Scenting Horse Clinic” page on Facebook. “Scent actually goes into the air and rises as the scent gets older, and it can linger in the air for up to 72 hours. Horses are very good at picking up old scent.”

With their large nostrils and sensitivity to smells, Dowlin said horses are actively scenting the air all the time, but often their riders don’t notice.

“My horse, for instance, sneezes when he finds scent,” she said. “Horses will also posture by dropping their heads down or giving other cues. Unless you are attuned to the animal, you don’t notice these signals.”

Although the concept of scent-detecting horses may be new to some, Nowacki, who will be teaching the August clinic, said horses were used throughout history for this purpose.

“Really, people using a horse’s scenting ability is nothing new,” he noted on his website, airscentinghorse.com. “While reading history, you will find examples on how the horse’s scenting ability helped early pioneers find water, warn them when danger was near, and for hunting.”

Nowacki notes in the book “The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt” by Edmund Morris, Roosevelt used his horse’s air scenting abilities to hunt buffalo. Other examples on how the horse’s scent locating abilities were used for hunting can be found in the book “The Mustangs” by J. Frank Dobie.

“History tells us that in the days when horses were used for man's survival, their natural air scent locating ability played a much more important role than most people are aware of,” Nowacki explained. “I have taken this lost art from a state of oblivion and developed an innovative training program so equine scent detection could be used in today’s modern world.”

Training

Training a horse to use their natural scent detection abilities is largely about providing a reward system for hitting on scent and being aware of horse body language as the rider.

“You teach horses to associate treats with certain human smells,” Dowlin said. “We will do things like hide a person with a bucket of treats so a horse has an incentive to find them. You can also prick your finger and put a bit of your own blood to their nose so it mimics dead scent and teach your horse to find that rag.”

A grazing muzzle is also used during scent detection to prevent the horse from grazing, an activity that would diminish the appeal of a food reward.

Nowacki said that learning how to work with a horse in this way is “natural horsemanship” in its purest form.

“The horse has been selectively bred in the wild to use its air scent locating abilities to search for choice feed, minerals, water, its own kind and to avoid danger,” he said. “Horses learn scent locating very quickly, and they enjoy it because it is the only completely natural task they do for man. Scent detection training is the quickest road to learning the horse’s sign language. You can train your equine to scent detect a variety of sources that can range from clothing, people, treats or even an equine toy. During training, you will develop an understanding of sign language and rely totally on it in order to achieve your goal. Learning to read your horse's language will help you advance in all horsemanship skills.”

Helping law enforcement

Dowlin said she hopes to develop an equine air scenting group that could aid law enforcement in Yellowstone and Big Horn counties.

“With the trafficking that happens in eastern Montana, hopefully we could help find people before they are deceased,” she said.

The group is holding their first practice on March 12 at 1 p.m. at the Sundance Recreation area near Laurel, Mont.

For more information, visit the Air Scenting Horse Clinic group page on Facebook or contact Dowlin at 406-697-2716.