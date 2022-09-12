Farm Bureau highlights youth ATV safety through presentations

Throughout the year many agricultural operations use all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to help with a great number of tasks from feeding animals to transporting items, as well as using the vehicles as an efficient way to check fields and livestock. Often kids involved in the farm or visiting the farm are enthusiastic about using these vehicles, but encouraging safe behavior is key to preventing serious accidents, according to the Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF).
As part of their outreach to schools and communities, MFBF offers a presentation on ATV safety. MFBF board member and Fergus County Farm Bureau secretary Kris Descheemaeker teaches the hour-long class and said it highlights key ATV safety points.
“One of the things we often don’t think about is if the ATV is the right size for the person riding it,” she noted. “I’m only 5’3” and I didn’t realize some of the ATVs I have been on weren’t the right size for me.”
She also noted that proper safety equipment is key, along with adults being a good example for kids.
“We can tell kids how to do something, but they really watch us. We encourage parents to pay attention to what is offered in this presentation so they can help kids be safe when using this equipment,” Descheemaeker said.
The MFBF ATV safety presentation is usually offered to both grade school children and junior high/high school students. In addition to going over safety gear and the safe use of an ATV, Descheemaeker said there are also some engaging visual aids.
“We usually make a Jell-O mold of a brain so the kids can see how your brain can be affected in a crash,” she related. “It is very impactful to watch it jiggle and see what can happen to the brain in an accident.”
Descheemaeker said younger students tend to share lots of stories during the presentation and older students ask lots of questions.
“Mostly we are talking to kids who are being raised on a farm or ranch, but lots of them have friends that don’t have that ag background and when they come to the farm the first thing they want to do is get on an ATV,” Descheemaeker noted. “At our place we let them know that the ATVs are a piece of equipment we use on the ranch and that there are rules with using equipment.”
Helping young people understand how to be safe using ATVs is important, even if kids have had lots of exposure to them.
“Our ranch kids are independent and they want to be helpful, but as adults we need to make those calls about when they do it and help them understand how to do it safely,” she said. “If we can help prevent just one kid from getting in an accident, it’s worth it.”
The American Farm Bureau Federation has these safety tips regarding ATV use on the farm:
Wear appropriate gear
People are also reading…
Appropriate ATV gear includes an ATV helmet (not a bike helmet), goggles, thick clothing that isn’t baggy enough to get caught in the ATV or on environmental objects, gloves and sturdy footwear with the laces secured. These things can help prevent minor injuries, such as scratches and burns, as well as significant injuries and death.
Farm ATVs should also be “wearing” appropriate safety gear, such as a visibility flag and lights. This is especially important when ATVs may be used in areas where other vehicles are also being operated.
Be prepared
All potential riders should enroll in ATV safety training to know how to appropriately use an ATV. While it may seem easy or second-nature, ensuring that everyone feels comfortable operating the vehicle is critical.
Riders should also complete a checklist before operating the ATV, including checking oil and gas levels; gauging tire pressure; verifying that the lights are working; ensuring foot pegs, wheels, and rack are properly tightened; checking that the throttle moves smoothly; and confirming that all lines and cables are intact.
Be diligent
Most ATV accidents on farms are collisions with objects or rollovers, some of which can be prevented with diligent and careful observation. Riders should always limit their speed based on the terrain and visibility conditions.
Hidden objects can easily cause an accident; it’s important to be aware of hazards in the area, such as downed fences, culverts or stumps.
Crossing roads also requires diligence, coming to a complete stop on the shoulder and crossing where visibility from both directions is good.
Distribute weight carefully
Although ATVs have a seat that looks like it can fit multiple people, they are made for one rider. The long seat allows the rider to shift their weight properly when turning. Because weight distribution is critical to safely operating ATVs, riders should also be cautious when using ATVs to haul anything.
Before loading anything onto an ATV, check the manufacturer’s weight limit. The ATV + rider + load should not exceed that limit. Before operating, a rider should ensure that the load is balanced and secure it so the machine doesn’t pull or roll once it gets going.
Check-in regularly
When anyone is working alone, there should be check-in procedures and an awareness of where others are working, what they are doing, when they should be back, alternate plans in case of bad weather and a contact method. Take these check-ins seriously; if someone is injured and unable to communicate that they need assistance, finding them after a missed check-in could be lifesaving.