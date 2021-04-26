Farm policy begins with the Farm Bill

How has the farm economy performed nationally and regionally over the past four decades?

Vincent Smith, Ag Economics and Economics professor at Montana State University, who has extensively researched ag policy, talked to producers about farm policy and the ag economy at the MonDak Ag Research Summit earlier this year.

Farm policy starts with the new Farm Bill, which is already under consideration by farm groups and legislators.

“By Sept. 30, 2023, Congress will have gathered together to write the next Farm Bill to replace the current Farm Bill, introduced in 2018,” Smith said.

Every Farm Bill going back to the first in 1933 has had a sunset clause, where its provisions end on a specific date. That end date is currently September 2023.

“Not uncommonly, the Farm Bill is likely to show up anywhere from a few months to a couple of years late, and Congress usually extends its provisions from 3-6 months beyond the formal end date,” he said.

Farm groups often cite the “net farm income” when they are asked, “What is the well-being of family farms in the U.S.?”

Net farm income

While net farm income is used for lobbying, Smith pointed out that it is not a very good indicator of farm well-being.

“Families that own farms, on average, receive only 20 percent of their income from farms, which is what they report on tax forms from the farm,” he said.

On average, the other 80 percent comes from other sources, including off-farm income, such as small businesses, or pensions from being former police officers, veterans or other retirement income.