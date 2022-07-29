Field day showcases new ag technologies

Under a blazing hot sun, eastern Montana producers and others boarded flatbed trailers with benches pulled by tractors to view irrigated crops under research at Montana State University’s 42nd Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC) summer field days in Sidney, July 12.

The region has had some exceptionally hot days with afternoon temperatures reaching 80-90 degrees, along with bouts of rain showers and thunderstorms. This day was no exception, with people wearing baseball caps to keep the sun off their face and long-sleeve shirts to keep off the bugs.

“It has been hot, but the rain has really helped the crops this summer,” said Chengci Chen, superintendent of MSU EARC, as he greeted producers, MSU officials, and Montana Ag Experiment Station scientists coming from Bozeman and around the state.

In Bozeman, the crops are growing well under cooler temperatures, according to Andy Hoag, MSU assistant durum breeder.

“It has been really cool there. Crops are about a week behind because of the cool, wet spring. But the winter wheat looks great. Guys are starting to cut grass hay, but there hasn’t been a lot of alfalfa hay cut yet,” Hoag said.

During one of the stops on the tour, Chen displayed Reinke Soil Moisture Probes and explained how the sensors can assist with irrigation scheduling. Crop are monitored for water use, and there is other data about the soil and moisture. The data is connected wirelessly to a producer’s cellphone.

At the ARS stop, Bart Stevens, research leader and agronomist at USDA-ARS Northern Plains Ag Research Lab in Sidney, talked to producers about a six-year study with no-till sugarbeets compared with conventional and strip-till beets, farmed on a large scale.

Conventional-till sugarbeets tend to take off quickly in the spring and quickly establish.

“The focus of this study is primarily to look at different tillage methods for sugarbeet production. We are growing the sugarbeets in rotation with peas and spring wheat, and the beets always follow the wheat,” Stevens said. “We are looking at a number of different things to improve stand establishment and productivity.”

The MSU durum, spring wheat, winter wheat and barley breeders talked about what new varieties are coming down the pipeline, as well as about established successful varieties.

Jamie Sherman said while she was hired as the MSU spring barley breeder, because of climate change and the increasing interest in rotations, winter barley could be a possibility for Montana farmers. She planted winter barley lines in their plots in Williston, N.D., to check for winter hardiness.

“A lot of people said winter barley plots would not survive in North Dakota, but we had plots survive. It is because we crossed (the lines) with some very cold-tolerant material from Russia,” Sherman said. “You can’t see that here today in Sidney, but we are excited about it for the future.”

Jason Cook, MSU spring wheat breeder, talked about newer varieties that had yield stability across a wide range of environments in Montana, as well as about growing conditions this year.

“Last year, we experienced a very severe drought. This year, it has been pretty mixed. Down in Bozeman and up to Sidney, it started off dry but rain and cool temperatures came along and provided a good growing environment,” Cook said. “Yesterday, we were at the Swank Farm for a field day, and it has gotten dry, so the yields have dropped off and there has been swarms of grasshoppers that are stripping off leaves in that area.”

Cook talked about the benefits of several MSU varieties, including Dagmar. From 2018-21, Dagmar was the top-yielding variety out of many varieties with an average yield of 63.4 bushels per acre. The average test weight was 61.2 pounds, and protein was 15.2 percent.

“We were pleased Dagmar was also the leading variety in the drought of 2021 at 10 dryland locations. MAES released Dagmar because of its excellent yield potential in dryland areas of Montana, its sawfly resistance and superior end-use quality,” Cook said.

Mike Giroux, MSU durum breeder, said the first variety the durum program released in Montana was Luster. Luster has North Dakota/USDA collection parents.

“It has great diversity because of its parents. Luster outcompetes most North Dakota lines in the Sidney area and is a high-yielding line in this region,” Giroux said.

Giroux announced that MSU started something new to help educate producers about new varieties. They hired BranDee Johnston to get out the word on Facebook and work with the Foundation Seed Program on promoting MSU’s wheat, barley, and pulse crop varieties.

“I am the new crop variety promotions and education specialist,” Johnston said. “Once varieties are released, it is my job to show them to you so you know what MSU has released. A lot of times you don’t see a variety until a research center has a field day, and I want to get that in front of you earlier.”

Since starting, Johnston has begun a large e-mail campaign where new varieties are talked about. Anyone can contact her about getting their name on the e-mail list. She also started a new Facebook page called “Montana State University Foundation Seed Program.” It is located at https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=montana%20state%20university%20foundation%20seed%20program.

Tavin Schneider, from Sustainable Oils in Great Falls, told producers they have contracts available to grow camelina, their feedstock for renewable diesel production.

“2022 was the first year we had contracts in eastern Montana, and we had contracts from Wolf Point all the way down to Glendive,” Schneider said. “The fact that we have the lowest carbon footprint crop caught the attention of Exxon Mobile. They were so impressed with us that they have promised a fuel purchase of $220 million in the next five years.”

Lovreet Shergill, MSU Southern Ag Research Center weed specialist, came over from Worden to talk about managing herbicide-resistant weeds.

“The best way to control weeds is to always use the full rate of herbicide,” Shergill said.

Bill Franck, MSU EARC research scientist, explained some of the variety, inoculant, and fertility trials for pea protein he has been conducting at Sidney and Richland.

After the speakers were finished, the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture sponsored a free luncheon.