Froese to offer workshops in Montana to help farm families in transition

For those involved in a family agriculture operation, the goal is always to find a sustainable and effective way to transition the business from one generation to the next. Knowing exactly how to begin that transition process can be a bit of an undertaking, and at times it may even seem like an emotional roller coaster not worth participating in.

Acknowledging just how difficult navigating transition planning can be, the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance has invited Elaine Froese, an internationally-recognized farm family coach, to host workshops in Malta on March 1 and in Glasgow on March 2.

Proclaimed as Canada’s “farm whisperer,” Froese currently lives on a farm with her family where they also run a certified seed business. Her intimate understanding of succession planning, paired with her past professional experience working as a home economist, inspired Froese to pursue a career as a farm family coach. She is also certified in conflict resolution and mediation.

“I just saw there was a real need to deal with the emotional factors affecting estate planning so that farm families could have a good foundation to navigate what everybody wants for family harmony,” Froese said.

With that mission as her guiding force, Froese has spent the last 40-plus years offering succession plan insight to farmers and ranchers via her engaging workshops, speeches, written columns and published books.

Froese hones in on the undiscussed “bull” in the middle of family transition planning conversations. The “bull,” she says, is the conflict no one wants to discuss and therefore tends to be handled in a less than ideal manner.