Froese to offer workshops in Montana to help farm families in transition

For those involved in a family agriculture operation, the goal is always to find a sustainable and effective way to transition the business from one generation to the next. Knowing exactly how to begin that transition process can be a bit of an undertaking, and at times it may even seem like an emotional roller coaster not worth participating in.
Acknowledging just how difficult navigating transition planning can be, the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance has invited Elaine Froese, an internationally-recognized farm family coach, to host workshops in Malta on March 1 and in Glasgow on March 2.
Proclaimed as Canada’s “farm whisperer,” Froese currently lives on a farm with her family where they also run a certified seed business. Her intimate understanding of succession planning, paired with her past professional experience working as a home economist, inspired Froese to pursue a career as a farm family coach. She is also certified in conflict resolution and mediation.
“I just saw there was a real need to deal with the emotional factors affecting estate planning so that farm families could have a good foundation to navigate what everybody wants for family harmony,” Froese said.
With that mission as her guiding force, Froese has spent the last 40-plus years offering succession plan insight to farmers and ranchers via her engaging workshops, speeches, written columns and published books.
Froese hones in on the undiscussed “bull” in the middle of family transition planning conversations. The “bull,” she says, is the conflict no one wants to discuss and therefore tends to be handled in a less than ideal manner.
“People need to understand that conflict is not wrong, but it does need to be addressed and it does need to be solved,” she articulated.
In her workshops, Froese works hard to promote a comfortable and private atmosphere. Participants will be able to ask her direct questions in a private manner via text message. The group-like coaching session will focus on building a foundation involving clarity of expectations, certainty of timelines of agreement, and commitments to action.
“What I’m going to be giving ranchers is a toolbox. It is for them to get a bit of a map on how to talk about the tough issues and know what they need to do first,” Froese explained.
The insightful workshops will leave no stone left unturned when it comes to navigating succession planning. Topics including fairness, housing, shifting roles, income streams and everything in between will be discussed. Froese will also help participants assess and come to better understand their communication styles.
“This workshop will be like nothing you’ve ever been to before,” she stated.
Over her years of experience guiding families through tough conversations, Froese has come to learn the two biggest factors that complicate transition planning are procrastination and conflict avoidance. The time is now, and the goal of this workshop is to have participants leave with a roadmap on where to begin the process.
The workshop in Malta on March 1 will be held at the Armory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with lunch included and a social hour to follow. The workshop on March 2 in Glasgow will be held at the Cottonwood Inn, also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is $75 for the first member of a family or business and $35 for up to six additional family or business partners.
For more information about the workshop, please contact the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance via e-mail at office@ranchstewards.org or by calling 406-654-1405.
For more information on Elaine Froese and the services she can offer, please visit www.elainefroese.com.