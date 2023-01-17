FSA committee members provide feedback on programs, assistance

The next slate of farmers and ranchers serving as advisors to the Montana Farm Service Agency (FSA) are stepping into roles this month that FSA staff say are “vital” to the agency.

“Our county committees bring knowledge of farming and ranching in their area to our staff so our programs and assistance can be most effective,” said Maureen Wicks, Montana FSA Director. “Every area of Montana is a little different with its own challenges – from drought to grasshoppers and different weather patterns. Our county committees know what the situation is at that local level.”

Wicks, who was appointed director by the Biden administration last year, served as a county FSA committee member from 1998 to 2013. Her son is now leasing her farm and also serves on his local FSA committee.

FSA committees advise the agency in most of the 56 counties in Montana. Members are voted on by other farmers and ranchers who cooperate or participate in FSA programs. Eligible candidates reside in the county up for election and must not have been removed from any public office in the past.

Wicks said the makeup of county committees varies across the state.

“Every county is a little different in the demographics of who is serving. It’s really very diverse,” she said. “We have some younger farmers in their mid-30s to early 40s on the committees along with older farmers who are very well-vetted and can share their experience. It’s good to have that balance of the younger energetic farmers and those who have survived things like drought and can share what’s worked for them.”

Wicks said she sees the work of county committees as “essential” to helping farmers stay in business.

“If a committee sees a need at a local level, they can let us know that we need a program to address the challenge,” she said. “That feedback is also very important to making national programs effective at the local level.”

While there are some in agriculture who are hesitant to use government programs in their operations, Wicks said the goal is to provide stability in the face of volatile circumstances.

“There have been discussions if government programs are bad for the market, but it is an effort to provide some safety and stability in agriculture,” Wicks noted. “Ag is risky, even as we have made progress in technology and other areas. When there is a weather or a market event with no way to stop it, that’s when we need assistance to help put that stability there.”

Wicks said FSA committee members also provide a real community link to the agency.

“Because our committee members live in the communities they serve, they provide a real link to the agency that may be more relatable than speaking with a staff person right off,” she concluded.