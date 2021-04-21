Gabe Brown talks future of agriculture at NDGLC

Gabe Brown, a rancher in Bismarck, N.D., and part of Understanding Ag, LLC, a regenerative ag business that helps farms and ranches throughout North America become more profitable, spoke at the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition (NDGLC) meeting about the future of agriculture.

“Every single decision you make on your farm or ranch has either positive compounding effects or negative cascading effects,” Brown said.

Gabe and Shelly Brown and their son, Paul, are partners in a regenerative family farm/ranch located east of Bismarck, and together they have come a long way on their soil health journey.

Today, they raise many crops, including multi-species cover crops, and Salish Blue wheat, a perennial gluten-free wheat that is only allowed to be grown on regenerative ag farms.

They also raise grass-finished beef and lambs, along with hogs, pastured laying hens and broilers.

“The future of agriculture really begins with the past with farming and ranching in nature’s image,” he said.

Brown noted farmers and ranchers were being paid about the same today as they were decades ago. He looked at corn prices in 1980 and in 2020, and didn’t see a lot of difference.

“That is not very conducive to profitability, because we are basically being paid the same as we were 40 years ago,” he said.

He looked at annual operating costs on the ranch, as well.

“You can punch in your own numbers, but what does it cost you to run a cow for a year? It was $863 this past year, on average,” he asked. “That is considerably light if you take all costs to account.”