Gallatin Valley youth wins grand champion junior beef showman

Imagine, it’s the 2021 Big Sky Country State Fair in Bozeman, Mont., and it is the final moments before the judge is about to select the grand champion junior beef showman. In a crisp white shirt and dark blue jeans, 14-year-old Piper Davis is the very image of Montana 4-H. Her steer, Guapo, stands calmly and handsomely at the end of his lead. He knows his job and Piper knows hers.
You could nearly hear a pin drop as the judge made one last stroll down the lineup of cattle and showman. All eyes were on him as he took his hand out of his jean pocket and prepared to shake the hand of the winner. Piper admits, she was holding her breath at this point.
“When the judge walked down the line, he walked around this other steer and I was like ‘uh-oh,’ but I told myself it was going to be okay. Then he turned to me and shook my hand,” she recalled.
Being dubbed the grand champion junior beef showman is no small feat, but no one is more deserving of the award than Piper. Raised on a ranch in the Gallatin Valley, Piper has been a member of 4-H for eight years. She shows rabbits, and in her younger years, Piper showed sheep, but her true love is for cattle. Four years ago she began showing steers and has never looked back since.
“There is just something about steers. They are so big, but they are just giant teddy bears you can do anything with,” she said.
In the past, Piper has shown steers that were born and raised on her family ranch, but the last couple of years she has shown steers she purchased from a local breeder. No matter if they are home-raised or purchased, Piper puts forth the same dedication and commitment to the project.
She usually gets her steers sometime in October, so Piper spends her fall and early winter getting them halter broke, which quite the task for a young lady that under weighs the steer calves by nearly 800 pounds. When summer rolls around and the weather gets warm, Piper explains she works with her steers nearly every day. They must be washed and blown off daily and they must be trained for the show ring.
All of Piper’s hard work paid off in spades this year. Guapo ended up sixth overall in market and of course he helped Piper win grand champion junior beef showman, an award Piper says she has been working towards for some time.
“Last year I got third and the year before that I was fourth in showmanship, so I have been working my way up the ladder. I worked really hard this year and winning grand champion I was like ‘wow, it actually did pay off,’” she said.
Articulate and mature beyond her years, Piper points out she does not want to sound like she is bragging. Really she is just proud of herself and she has every right to be. Over the course of nine months, Piper took a wild, untamed steer calf – halter broke him, trained him, and got him to gain several hundred pounds.
“I bought my steer and I made him into my finished product. I didn’t buy my finished product,” Piper stated.
While many young people openly admit they raise market animals in 4-H strictly for the money, Piper says she has something else that drives her.
“I do it for the experience, the people, and the bond with my animal,” she said.
In a lot of ways, 4-H has shaped Piper into the person she is today. She has learned about financial management and made life-long friends along the way. In fact, Piper’s grand champions win was made more serendipitous by the fact her best friend was awarded reserve champion. There is no price tag that can be put on life lessons and memories like that and Piper knows it.
According to a 2019 survey, 78 percent of 4-H alumni say the organization impacted their career success and 53 percent say their involvement in the organization actually helped them choose a career. Even though Piper has many more years in 4-H, she can already confidently say the organization has helped shape her future career path.
“I want to be an agricultural advocate. I want to go around and teach people about agriculture because there are a lot of misunderstood facts and it makes people in agriculture look bad. If you don’t have ranchers and farmers, you don’t have food,” Piper said astutely.
As the largest non-formal youth organization in the United States, 4-H has a lot to offer those involved. Piper Davis is a prime example of how participation in a leadership-based organization can do wonders for the community, country, world, and of course, the future of agriculture.