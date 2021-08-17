Gallatin Valley youth wins grand champion junior beef showman

Imagine, it’s the 2021 Big Sky Country State Fair in Bozeman, Mont., and it is the final moments before the judge is about to select the grand champion junior beef showman. In a crisp white shirt and dark blue jeans, 14-year-old Piper Davis is the very image of Montana 4-H. Her steer, Guapo, stands calmly and handsomely at the end of his lead. He knows his job and Piper knows hers.

You could nearly hear a pin drop as the judge made one last stroll down the lineup of cattle and showman. All eyes were on him as he took his hand out of his jean pocket and prepared to shake the hand of the winner. Piper admits, she was holding her breath at this point.

“When the judge walked down the line, he walked around this other steer and I was like ‘uh-oh,’ but I told myself it was going to be okay. Then he turned to me and shook my hand,” she recalled.

Being dubbed the grand champion junior beef showman is no small feat, but no one is more deserving of the award than Piper. Raised on a ranch in the Gallatin Valley, Piper has been a member of 4-H for eight years. She shows rabbits, and in her younger years, Piper showed sheep, but her true love is for cattle. Four years ago she began showing steers and has never looked back since.

“There is just something about steers. They are so big, but they are just giant teddy bears you can do anything with,” she said.

In the past, Piper has shown steers that were born and raised on her family ranch, but the last couple of years she has shown steers she purchased from a local breeder. No matter if they are home-raised or purchased, Piper puts forth the same dedication and commitment to the project.