GLENDIVE, Mont. - Producers and their families look forward each year to the annual Glendive Agri-Trade Expo (GATE), a regional agricultural show.
The 42nd annual GATE will be held at the Eastern Plains Event Center in Glendive, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, with both eastern Montana and western North Dakota producers and their families attending each year.
For 42 years, the Glendive Agri-Trade Expo (GATE) has been the place for ag producers to gather during the often-long Montana winters.
“The GATE is one of the oldest ag shows and agri-business trade expos in eastern Montana,” said Les Metzger, member of the GATE committee and show organizer. “We have been promoting agriculture since the GATE’s beginnings.”
Ag education seminars, including the opportunity to become Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certified, along with a trade show featuring agribusinesses and other vendors, great food from the Cowbelles both days and the always-popular raffle are the highlights of the show this year.
The trade show, featuring new and emerging ag technologies, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
At the GATE, vendors will showcase ag equipment, ag tools, seed, seed treatments, herbicides, chemicals, calving shelters, fencing supplies, hardware, haying, new ag technologies, livestock, ranching and everything that will be needed to run the farm and/or ranch this year.
Vendors often come from the five surrounding states and Canada, but many agri-businesses have national and international connections.
“This year we have scheduled in some outstanding agribusiness vendors coming to the trade show,” Metzger said.
The show is smaller than the two large ag shows in Montana, and that means it is more personal. More time can be spent visiting with agribusiness reps to find out what new and improved ag products the companies are bringing to the show.
“The GATE trade show is a good time for producers to ask questions about what new and more efficient products are out there for livestock and crop producers,” said Cody Fulton, GATE committee. Fulton grew up on a Montana ranch, and currently co-owns Agri-Industries in several towns.
Fulton will have a booth featuring Agri-Industries at the GATE.
“We’ll feature the latest in irrigation technologies,” Fulton said, adding the business has Valley Irrigation products, including the Smart Panel.
Other agri-businesses that always come to the GATE are ag equipment business, such as the John Deere in Glendive.
Jessica and Travis Stroh, of Stroh Cattle Company, plan to have a booth, selling BioZyme products with Amaferm, for livestock. It is a prebiotic supplement meant to improve an animal’s digestion and help with conception rates.
In addition, the Strohs’ two daughters, Sutherlyn, and Kelty, are 2020 Montana Miss Agriculture USA queens, and will be at the Stroh booth. The Miss Agriculture USA slogan is, “We’re AGvocates for Agriculture.”
“The Miss Agriculture USA program is new and our daughters will be representing Montana,” Jessica said. The girls will compete in the 2020 National Miss Agriculture USA pageant in June in Ohio.
“I think this is a great program to inspire other young women in agriculture and for the Miss Agriculture USA to talk to other girls about agriculture and where their food comes from,” she said.
Ag seminar presentations are important to producers coming to the show.
“We are having several seminars for ag producers and others interested,” Metzger said.
On Friday, the seminars begin at 10 a.m., and last until 4 p.m., while seminars start on Saturday at 9 a.m. and go to 3 p.m.
Producers will be able to secure their BQA certification if they attend the Bill Pelton seminar on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.
“We are really pleased to be able to offer an easy way to become BQA to help with marketing cattle. All producer need to do is to come to the BQA seminar,” Metzger said.
During breaks in the seminar and before they start in the afternoon, producers will be able to visit the trade show booths.
In addition, during the trade show on Friday, Northern Ag Network will be live from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.
“We’ll be there with our ‘Voices of Montana’ live broadcast,” said Tom Schultz, agri-broadcaster at Northern Ag Network. Schultz will be talking about the GATE show and all the ag technologies at the trade show. “I would love for people to stop by our booth.”
Schultz is from Glendive, and said he “enjoys coming out to the GATE show and visiting with producers and their families.”
At the trade show, the local Dawson County Extension office will be featuring the 4-H booth at the GATE.
“We will have four teen-agers/ambassadors who can help anyone interested in finding out more about 4-H,” said Jaycee Searer, Dawson County Extension agent. Searer took over for Bruce Smith, who had been Dawson County’s Extension agent for more than 30 years. Smith passed away last spring. Searer said 4-H is not just for rural kids, but town kids can participate as well. “We had lots of programs in 4-H for any youth that are interested.”
In addition, the Dawson 4-H group will give a presentation on Saturday from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. as part of the ag seminars.
After the trade show closes, there will be a vendor reception. Last year, The Prairie Star sponsored the vendor reception.
“The reception was fantastic and the vendors really enjoyed and appreciated it,” said Kathy McLane, member of the GATE committee.
The always-popular GATE raffle, which supports the committee’s ability to have a show next year, has some great prizes.
The first prize is a 264 Winchester Mag, sponsored by Guns’ n’ Things; the second prize is “The Good Life Bronze,” sponsored by Harvey Rattey and donated by Pamela Harr; and the third prize is a Traeger Texas Elite 34 grill, donated by Agri-Industries.
“The Traeger is a grill and smoker, all in one, and it works really well,” Fulton said.
Harr, who is donating her husband’s bronze, also does bronze creations herself. Harvey passed away a few years ago. Harr is creating life-size bronzes of monuments for Glendive, but also does small cowboy, animal and other beautiful sculptures.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25. Tickets can be purchased from any GATE board member or at the Glendive Chamber of Commerce, and you do not need to be present to win.
The drawing takes place after the trade show on Saturday.
“The GATE Expo is the perfect way to take a mid-winter cabin fever break before calving starts and then seeding, so we hope you can join us for this annual event that is celebrating Montana’s number one industry - agriculture,” said Kathy McLane, a member of the GATE committee.
Great food will be available both days by the Gateway Cowbelles, members of the Montana CattleWomen Association.
“They always serve some delicious food at the GATE,” McLane added.
The GATE tradeshow has been ongoing for 42 years, showcasing agri-business vendors and being “the” place for farmers, ranchers and their families to network, learn about new products and spend time with their neighbors.
The GATE committee members, some of who have been on the committee for 35 or more years, are mostly rural folks or farmers and ranchers, and understand agriculture.
“There will be lots of new and emerging ag technologies to see at the trade show,” Metzger said. “With the smaller setting, producers can take their time and ask the questions they need to purchase the ag services and equipment they need for the upcoming year.”
The EPEC building is located at 313 South Merrill St. in Glendive, Mont.