Gateway CowBelles to cook homemade beef lunch at GATE

For 44 years, the tantalizing smells of homemade hot beef sandwiches and tasty treats have wafted through the aisles at the GATE show.
All the delicious food and refreshments have always been – and always will be – made by the Gateway CowBelles, an affiliate organization of the Montana CattleWomen.
“We start the morning with wonderful homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee, and our members always bring cookies and bars for refreshments,” said Sherry Corneliusen, a member of Gateway CowBelles and the GATE committee. “You can come in and have refreshments and coffee any time of the day, and then stop in at lunch for homemade roast beef sandwiches.”
The CowBelles serve the hot roast beef sandwiches in the traditional way – with freshly mashed potatoes and homemade gravy.
GATE attendees and vendor representatives gather in a line at noon to have a sumptuous lunch that is unforgettable. Most trade shows don’t go to the lengths that the CowBelles do to fix a homemade beef lunch and to have lots of delicious bars and cookies on hand to have with coffee during the long days of the show.
“We have had vendors at the GATE compliment us on the hot beef sandwiches. They really appreciate us making them a homemade beef lunch,” Sherry said.
The women use the commercial kitchen at the EPEC, a kitchen that was made possible by former Dawson County Extension agent Bruce Smith, who has since passed away, to make the lunch.
Smith believed in having a commercial kitchen for the folks in Dawson County to be able to prepare locally-grown foods for packaging and for commercial sale, and he always supported the GATE.
In fact, Smith was a much-loved community member, and Sherry remembers a sweet and funny story about him at the GATE. He was a tall man, more than 6 feet tall.
“Bruce Smith was my boss. He was the county agent for many years, and I worked in the Extension office. I remember years ago, there was a gal that was giving a speech (seminar) at the GATE, and she had Bruce dress up in a horse costume,” Sherry said. “We had that picture of Bruce as a horse tacked up on the office wall for many years.”
At the EPEC, the CowBelles begin preparations for the GATE luncheon the evening before.
“We put the roast beef in the oven and cook it slowly at 200 degrees all night long,” she said. “Then, some of our husbands will come in the morning and carve the roasts and we’ll put the beef slices in electric roasters to have it ready for lunch.”
Afterward, the CowBelle members gather and peel potatoes for the mashed potatoes and gravy that go with the hot roast beef sandwiches.
If enough CowBelle members show up in the morning of the GATE show, they will have an old-fashioned “peeling party” and everybody will help peel potatoes.
Many organizations might use instant potatoes to speed up preparations, but not the CowBelles.
“Ever since we have been making hot roast beef sandwiches, we have peeled real potatoes. We thought about using instant potatoes at one time, and sure, that would be easier. However, some of our members will say, ‘no, we need to have real potatoes,’ so we have always gone that way,” Sherry explained.
She said the GATE show luncheon and refreshments is their only money-maker for the year. Prices for the food differ depending on what you purchase.
All the funds that are collected for the refreshments and lunch at the GATE are used by the CowBelles to help the junior high and high school home economics departments.
“We buy the beef for their beef cooking demonstrations,” she said.
The CowBelles have the home economics teachers go to store and pick out the beef, usually lower cuts of beef, like hamburger or round steaks, which they need for the cooking demonstrations. In that way, students learn how to cook these cuts of beef for their families.
“We have them charge the beef to the Gateway CowBelles,” Sherry said.
In addition, the CowBelles provide money for beef for different groups that are having a benefit or an event to raise money for a certain cause.
“We’ll furnish the hamburger for them to make sloppy joes or chili, or something on that order,” she said.
Looking back at the Gateway CowBelles history, Sherry remembers joining the group when she was pregnant with her son some 50 years ago. She has served the beef industry as a CowBelle for a long time.
“The mission of the Gateway CowBelles has remained mostly the same. We promote beef and always have, but over the years, we have also supported local organizations by providing beef, more than we did in the beginning,” Sherry said.
A few years after Sherry joined the CowBelles, the GATE show started. The GATE is in its 44th year, and she’s been there from the beginning.
“The Gateway CowBelles have been making the lunch for the GATE show since its inception,” Sherry said. “The first years of the GATE, we’d make a beef hotdish for lunch, and for about the last 20 years we have gone to hot roast beef sandwiches. Of course, we promote the beef industry, so we have always served beef.”
In the beginning, the GATE show was held in the basement at the Moose Hall. According to Sherry, the GATE always supported and promoted agribusinesses.
The show was successful enough that the next year it was held on both levels at the Moose Hall. Then, the show moved to a building in West Park Plaza for a few years.
“When the EPEC opened its doors, the GATE moved there, and we have been there ever since,” Sherry said.
Sherry is also a member of the GATE committee, which puts on the GATE show every year. While she did not join at the beginning, her husband, Arvid, was a charter member of the GATE committee and remains on the committee to this day.
“Both my husband and I are members of the GATE committee now and go to meetings together,” she said. “I am both a CowBelle member and a GATE committee member.”
Sherry and Arvid have been married 53 years, and they’ve farmed/ranched for 50 of those years. During their ranching years, they operated a cow/calf operation and raised their own hay and feedstocks.
In addition, Sherry worked in the Dawson County Extension office as a secretary and 4-H assistant for 30 years. Now, Sherry and Arvid are semi-retired and they rent out their grazing acres to a neighbor.
“His folks started out on the land raising Herefords and we had a few Charolais when my husband and I started ranching. Then, we went into the black baldies, and last, we raised Black Angus,” Sherry said. “We still live out at the ranch, but we rent out our pastureland.”
Several years ago, many of the Montana CattleWomen groups changed their names from CowBelles to CattleWomen, to follow along with the change at the national level to American National CattleWomen Inc.
However, a few did not, and the Gateway CowBelles were one of the Montana groups that stayed with the original name.
“We had many jackets and shirts already made that had CowBelles on it, and we decided we didn’t want to change our name, so we have remained the Gateway CowBelles,” Sherry said. “But we are affiliated with Montana CattleWomen.”
According to historical records, the American National CowBelles was organized in 1952. That same year, the Montana CowBelles was organized in Butte as an auxiliary of the Montana Stockgrower’s Association.
The group’s original purpose was to organize social activities for the association’s meetings and conventions.
By 1962, the Montana CowBelles organization had incorporated with 40 local groups with the main purpose being to promote the beef industry through education and advertising.
Sherry said she plans to be at the GATE this year, and will be helping with the lunch.
Stop and have lunch and support the Gateway CowBelles, who support many community organizations with beef.
“We serve the hot roast beef sandwiches both days, Friday and Saturday,” Sherry said. “Everyone coming to the GATE can start out the day with a homemade cinnamon roll and coffee, and we will be serving cookies and bars all day long.”
For more information on the GATE show, see https://gatexpo.com.