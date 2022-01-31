Gateway CowBelles to cook homemade beef lunch at GATE

For 44 years, the tantalizing smells of homemade hot beef sandwiches and tasty treats have wafted through the aisles at the GATE show.

All the delicious food and refreshments have always been – and always will be – made by the Gateway CowBelles, an affiliate organization of the Montana CattleWomen.

“We start the morning with wonderful homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee, and our members always bring cookies and bars for refreshments,” said Sherry Corneliusen, a member of Gateway CowBelles and the GATE committee. “You can come in and have refreshments and coffee any time of the day, and then stop in at lunch for homemade roast beef sandwiches.”

The CowBelles serve the hot roast beef sandwiches in the traditional way – with freshly mashed potatoes and homemade gravy.

GATE attendees and vendor representatives gather in a line at noon to have a sumptuous lunch that is unforgettable. Most trade shows don’t go to the lengths that the CowBelles do to fix a homemade beef lunch and to have lots of delicious bars and cookies on hand to have with coffee during the long days of the show.

“We have had vendors at the GATE compliment us on the hot beef sandwiches. They really appreciate us making them a homemade beef lunch,” Sherry said.

The women use the commercial kitchen at the EPEC, a kitchen that was made possible by former Dawson County Extension agent Bruce Smith, who has since passed away, to make the lunch.