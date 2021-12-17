Geraldine native uses occupational therapy career to service agriculturalists

Growing up in Geraldine, Mont., Kendra Joyce was engulfed in agriculture. In addition to raising livestock and crops, her family also owns and operates Joyce Fuel and Feeds. Experiencing both the production and business sides of the industry, Joyce gained an early and deep appreciation for agriculture and the hard-working men and women that make up the profession.

After obtaining an undergraduate degree from Montana State University, Joyce turned her sites towards the Occupational Therapy Program at Rocky Mountain College in Billings. The program is noted for its rural health components and Joyce felt combining her love of agriculture with her passion for servicing those with disabilities would really blossom in that setting.

Beings as she was raised in the industry, Joyce was asked to give a guest lecture about agriculture in one of her classes. She wanted to incorporate firsthand accounts into her presentation, so she reached out to contacts she had. Within about 10 minutes, she had the names of three individuals who were ranching from the seat of a power chair.

“That was kind of my light bulb moment where it all began,” Joyce reflected.

After that moment, Joyce started a podcast for her occupational therapy school capstone project. Naming the podcast “Cutting Fences,” she has since carried her capstone project on into a business plan. In addition to the podcast, she writes a blog and also sells merchandise with 100 percent of the proceeds from her merchandise sales going into a crisis fund for agriculturalists needing financial assistance after they suffer an accident.