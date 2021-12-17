Geraldine native uses occupational therapy career to service agriculturalists

Growing up in Geraldine, Mont., Kendra Joyce was engulfed in agriculture. In addition to raising livestock and crops, her family also owns and operates Joyce Fuel and Feeds. Experiencing both the production and business sides of the industry, Joyce gained an early and deep appreciation for agriculture and the hard-working men and women that make up the profession.
After obtaining an undergraduate degree from Montana State University, Joyce turned her sites towards the Occupational Therapy Program at Rocky Mountain College in Billings. The program is noted for its rural health components and Joyce felt combining her love of agriculture with her passion for servicing those with disabilities would really blossom in that setting.
Beings as she was raised in the industry, Joyce was asked to give a guest lecture about agriculture in one of her classes. She wanted to incorporate firsthand accounts into her presentation, so she reached out to contacts she had. Within about 10 minutes, she had the names of three individuals who were ranching from the seat of a power chair.
“That was kind of my light bulb moment where it all began,” Joyce reflected.
After that moment, Joyce started a podcast for her occupational therapy school capstone project. Naming the podcast “Cutting Fences,” she has since carried her capstone project on into a business plan. In addition to the podcast, she writes a blog and also sells merchandise with 100 percent of the proceeds from her merchandise sales going into a crisis fund for agriculturalists needing financial assistance after they suffer an accident.
Joyce recently graduated and is now in the process of building Cutting Fences, LLC, into a sustainable business that provides support and awareness for people with disabilities and their caregivers.
Through school, Joyce became aware of the fact many who work in healthcare do not fully understand the agriculture way of life, and that often frustrates patients from that profession. It isn’t just that rural hospitals and healthcare workers that lack an understanding about disabilities in agriculture – the disconnect is even larger at urban hospitals. Breaking down those barriers is another important cornerstone of Joyce’s Cutting Fences, LLC.
“It is not always well-known what it takes to be a farmer or a rancher or what it takes to be a farmer or rancher with a disability,” Joyce stated astutely.
Her first step towards addressing this obstacle will be teaching a class at Rocky Mountain College starting in January of 2022.
“I hope to help shape the health profession as a whole so there is a little more background and understanding of agriculture,” she added.
Growing up immersed in the agriculture lifestyle, Joyce understands at a very personal level how stoic and independent farmers and ranchers can be. Through her profession as an occupational therapist, Joyce wants to spread the message that it is okay not to be okay. That message, she says, applies to both physical and mental/emotional injuries.
She has found that her podcast is a wonderful way to spread understanding about agriculturalists who are still thriving, despite disabilities. She has recorded 10 episodes so far and although the stories can be emotionally daunting, they are experiences that need to be told. There is a prevention component to her professional mission and Joyce hopes that the firsthand recounting of accidents may help listeners learn to be more attentive and mindful of potential work-related hazards on the farm or ranch.
The Cutting Fences podcast is about so much more than just telling a story, Joyce says. It is truly about building a community and empowering individuals in the agriculture community by helping them realize they are not alone in their struggles. The podcast also offers inspiration to those who tell their stories.
“I think something that is really powerful is that this has given the people on my podcast purpose and it has given them a platform to have a voice,” she said.
As a very recent graduate of occupational therapy school, this is only the beginning of Joyce’s career. Her capstone project turned LLC has already positively impacted so many lives, but there is a lot of future ahead of Joyce.
She is currently studying for her board exams and once she passes that, she will hit the ground running with her occupational therapy career. Joyce is also in the process of partnering up with Life Essentials, a mobility equipment company that sells adaptive equipment for agriculture implements, to become an area sales rep.
As for Cutting Fences, LLC, Joyce is continuing to see where this dream will take her. With school complete, she is now able to really focus on marketing her brand and message, networking, speaking at industry events, and finding more sponsors that believe in her mission.
Joyce has been able to combine her love of agriculture with her love for occupational therapy; allowing her to service a population near and dear to her heart.
To learn more about Cutting Fences, LLC, please visit cuttingfencesllc.com.