Great Falls Chamber hosts business networking event during rodeo circuit finals

The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Business After Hours event during the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, creating a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs.

The event will be held Friday, Jan. 13, from 4-6 p.m. The location is still being determined, but it will be listed on the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce website (greatfallschamber.org) once decided.

Rodeo plays an important role in the economy of Great Falls and smaller communities throughout Montana, noted chamber president and CEO Shane Etzwiler.

“In Montana, rodeo is huge. It’s more than just an event, it’s a tradition,” he said. “People from all over the area will come to watch the rodeo and it creates a buzz in the air as people talk about their plans to attend.”

In addition to inviting businesses in the area, all of the 32 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association committees from across the state, as well as the Big Timber Pro Rodeo Series are invited to the Business After Hours event. Contestants for the Ms. Rodeo Montana title will also be present to greet attendees.

“This will be a fun night and a networking event between people who love and support rodeo,” Etzwiler said. “For a lot of people, it may be catching up with people they haven’t seen for a year.”

Having people come to Great Falls for the circuit finals is a positive boost to the area, especially during the winter months, Etzwiler noted.

“Having the finals in Great Falls is great for the hotels and restaurants. It’s also a boost for retail stores that are having their winter clearance events. And, of course, people refill their vehicles at our gas stations, so it provides a nice economic impact when it would otherwise be a quiet time,” he said.

For additional details on the Business After Hours event, visit the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce website at greatfallschamber.org.