Hafer, CDKC bringing youth ag safety booth to MATE

Ag safety is a major concern on the farm/ranch, including for youth, so Jim Hafer and the ag team at Chief Dull Knife College (CDKC) hope to do something about it.
Hafer, chair/professor of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences at CDKC, is excited that they will be bringing a booth about ag safety for youth and the “Gearing Up for Safety” program to the MATE show.
“It is exciting for us. We feel that the MATE show is an excellent, local, one-stop venue to meet with ag producers and community members, including youth, to showcase the opportunities related to an ag safety curriculum. The show has a great history and footprint in the Montana ag community,” Hafer explained.
In the CDKC booth on youth ag safety, there will be posters and information on the Gearing Up for Safety curriculum and program, which is designed to train youth and beginning agricultural workers (approximately ages 12-20) on safety around the farm/ranch or agribusiness.
“Understanding how to provide a safe farm and ranch environment is important for farm operators and their families. Youth who live and work on farms and ranches are often exposed to dangerous farm-related hazards more frequently than other non-ag-based youth,” he said.
The ag safety effort and curriculum comes via a Purdue Agricultural Safety & Health Program funded grant from the USDA’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative – Education and Workforce Development program.
The curriculum meets federal requirements to certify 14-15-year-old youth to be employed to complete certain hazardous farm-related tasks.
“We feel this curriculum is highly appropriate for formal education programs, including agricultural education/FFA (including home-school), as well as informal 4-H/Extension activities,” he said.
The growing curriculum contains 15 lessons, including a farm and ranch safety overview; tractor component basics; tractor pre-operational procedures; tractor operation basics; tractor-powered implements; self-propelled ag equipment; operating ag equipment on public roads; repairing ag equipment; ATV and utility vehicle operation; skid steer loader, telehandler, and forklift operation; confined spaces in agriculture; grain storage and handling facilities; working with animals; and first aid and emergency response.
“Teaching young workers to recognize and use safe work practices and enhance their attitudes toward safety can pay big dividends through reduced injuries and deaths,” he said.
There is also information and materials provided to ag education instructors like Hafer, parents, FFA/4-H leaders, along with suggestions on how to teach the curriculum and what students should learn from the material, hands-on testing, and farm and ranch injury case studies that can accompany classroom studies.
Hafer is also looking at partnering with a private vendor to offer the program online to ag employers to meet OSHA safety training requirements.
In addition to the Gearing Up for Safety materials, Hafer plans to adapt already existing agro-security lessons, as well as rural/agricultural emergency response materials, to meet the project objectives.
“These materials will be targeted toward a slightly older audience: 11-12-grade students and college/technical school students. As with the Gearing Up for Safety program, these materials will be updated for use in a variety of educational settings and be publicly available at www.inprepared.org,” he said.
One important reason for the ag safety curriculum is statistics from Texas A&M University Extension show that ag workers have been and continue to be exposed to numerous workplace hazards.
“Given the large number and high injury/fatality rates of children and elderly farm workers, we feel that priority must be placed on youth safety and accident prevention,” Hafer said. “Much of the data we have only includes persons 16 years or older. This data doesn’t account for accidental deaths to minors, who constitute a significant portion of the ag industry labor force.”
For example, Hafer showed a 1998 report released by the Department of Health and Human Services that indicated more than 650,000 youth under the age of 16 worked on farms. In addition, an estimated 104 youth per year (under 20 years of age) on U.S. farms/ranches die of agricultural injuries, mostly due to ag equipment/tractor related injuries, trips/falls, and livestock related injuries.
“The rate ratio for work-related injuries to household youth on Native American farms compared to other minority-operated farms was 2:1,” he added.
The grant program is a two-year effort of formal and informal efforts to educate about the risks and hazards involved in production agriculture.
“We have been asked to work regionally to help spread the word of these resources and efforts, and I am working with the 1994 Land Grant Universities/Tribal Colleges and Dr. Marty Frick, a retired agricultural education professor from Montana State University. Frick has been working with local FFA/ag educators in getting the word out,” Hafer said.
For more information on the “Gearing Up for Safety” curriculum, see https://www.asec.purdue.edu/tractor/index.html.
Hafer is an ag instructor at CDKC, a tribal college in southeast Montana.
“We offer 12 agricultural sciences and welding classes which are fully transferable to most four-year degree conferring institutions,” he said. “Most of our students will return to their communities, with many having opportunities to work with local or tribal entities and governments.”
CDKC is a 1994 Land Grant Institution – one of seven in Montana and one of 35 in the U.S., offering associate degrees and certificates in 17 academic subjects.
The college is a community-based, land grant, and tribally-affiliated community college established to provide quality educational opportunities to residents of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation and surrounding communities.
“Inspired by Chief Dull Knife’s determination, our mission is to provide Northern Cheyenne culturally-influenced education promoting student success through quality life-long learning opportunities,” Hafer said.