Hafer, CDKC bringing youth ag safety booth to MATE

Ag safety is a major concern on the farm/ranch, including for youth, so Jim Hafer and the ag team at Chief Dull Knife College (CDKC) hope to do something about it.

Hafer, chair/professor of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences at CDKC, is excited that they will be bringing a booth about ag safety for youth and the “Gearing Up for Safety” program to the MATE show.

“It is exciting for us. We feel that the MATE show is an excellent, local, one-stop venue to meet with ag producers and community members, including youth, to showcase the opportunities related to an ag safety curriculum. The show has a great history and footprint in the Montana ag community,” Hafer explained.

In the CDKC booth on youth ag safety, there will be posters and information on the Gearing Up for Safety curriculum and program, which is designed to train youth and beginning agricultural workers (approximately ages 12-20) on safety around the farm/ranch or agribusiness.

“Understanding how to provide a safe farm and ranch environment is important for farm operators and their families. Youth who live and work on farms and ranches are often exposed to dangerous farm-related hazards more frequently than other non-ag-based youth,” he said.

The ag safety effort and curriculum comes via a Purdue Agricultural Safety & Health Program funded grant from the USDA’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative – Education and Workforce Development program.