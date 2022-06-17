Hemp farmer builds own house out of hemp fiber

BUTTE, Mont. – Kim Phillips, a Montana farmer who is nationally known for winning the right to irrigate her industrial hemp crop with federal water a few years ago, is finishing building her home that is constructed entirely out of hemp fiber, called hempcrete.

Phillips, who is also the founder of Plan-it Hemp, bought a 100-year-old home in Butte and “took it down to the studs.”

“I bought a two-bedroom 850 square foot house in 2017 and I started deconstructing it,” Phillips said, adding it took two years of work to get the house to where she could start. “I tried to recycle and reuse everything I could.”

Phillips wanted to use her own hemp crop to build the house with, but with the BLM refusing to let her irrigate it, the crop that was growing in the Helena Valley died. Just as she was starting to grow her second crop the next year, she won the lawsuit and was able to use irrigation.

However, that crop was too late for her building project.

“I bought four tons of industrial hemp and had it delivered down here so I could start construction,” she said. “It is a premier fiber variety that makes excellent hemp hurd, grows very tall, and has a good woody core.”

Industrial hemp is an environmentally-friendly building material that has been used for hundreds of years. It doesn't mold because of the way it transfers water away from it.

Phillips grew up in the desert in southern California. Her dad was a real estate appraiser, and from him she learned how innovative building techniques can change the environment one lives in. For instance, Phillips lived in a rock home and in a home that was partly underground and cool in the hot desert.

“I am building this home for the environment,” she said.

There are not many homes in the U.S. built from hemp, but there are more in Europe. Before building, Phillips researched industrial hemp, including reading college white papers, and developed her own techniques from that foundation,

“I have a mentor in the UK who advises me,” Phillips said. She walks around her home videoing the building and showing her mentor how it is looking, and in turn, he gives her pointers on what else she could do.

“I put recipes together (for making the hempcrete) and I showed him, and he would tell me if it was good enough,” she said. Hempcrete is prepared by mixing hurd and water, and lime is most often used as the binding agent in specific ratios. “Every inch of this house I made myself with some of my hemp.”

Phillips also purchased a decorticator to separate the tough, woody interior – called the “hurd” – of the hemp plant from the fibrous exterior and get it to the quality she could use in the walls of the house.

The hurd from a hemp plant can be used for hempcrete, bio composite building material, chemical spill cleanup and animal bedding as a hay-like replacement.

Her niece, Monique Kuhns, helped her for a month to deconstruct the house, and came back later when Phillips needed a second pair of hands to build the walls.

The quarter-inch pressed wood ceiling was taken down and used as a form to put the hempcrete into.

“The whole point of this project is to make it for the environment. I didn't want to buy building materials – I wanted to use what I had,” she said. “Every inch of this house, I mixed the batches of hempcrete myself.”

Phillips started on a back wall and then moved to the front and built up the sides.

“The first day, I placed the hempcrete in the wall. It is not in block form – it is built up. The next day I took the form off and move it up,” she said.

The back and south walls are 16 inches thick with hempcrete, which provides strong insulation.

But the processing part of hempcrete is “super complex,” she said. To make the process environmentally-friendly is even more complex.

Not many farmers have been growing hemp for fiber because there are few businesses in the U.S. that have the ability to manufacture hemp fiber into building materials. Fiber grows tall in the field. It needs to be cut, baled, and transported to where it can be processed.

Processing hemp fiber has not changed significantly in quite some time.

“I realized that the way industrial hemp is processed has not changed in a century. They have made faster machinery to process it, but the process is the same,” she said.

All hemp for fiber is not the same. Different varieties of hemp yield different results, and only certain varieties make the strongest hempcrete.

“There are only a couple of ways to process it so it can be used. To separate the fiber from the hurd, processors can leave it out in the field to break it down, but that is inefficient,” she said. “If there is moisture in the field, the product could mold. You are at Mother Nature's mercy and then you can't use your field for other crops while you are waiting for it to decompose.”

Most businesses that separate hemp fiber to use in car insulation or for other uses use complex processes for processing. Phillips did not want to do either method as she wanted it to be an environmentally-friendly, stable, and efficient type of hempcrete.

Phillips designed a novel way of separating the hemp fibers to get to the hurd. It took her months of research before she was confident her hemp fiber process would be an efficient process that the industry could use.

“I know it is a novel process because I have talked with farmers and with others in the industry who do this. Those I showed my process to thought it was amazing, but they wanted it to scale,” she said.

It is a technique that doesn't harm the environment and doesn't use harsh chemicals.

Phillips formed a non-profit, Plan-it Hemp, and is looking for others who are 100 percent interested in industrial hemp and fiber. She wants to continue her advocacy of industrial hemp.

“I want to support hemp moving forward. I did this all out of pocket, but I want to look at all the costs. I want the farmer to be paid fairly and I want people that process it to be paid. It has to be cost-effective for other people to do this,” she said.

Phillips hopes her technique processing hemp can be used in the future.

“I'm concentrating on finishing the house and then I want to turn to working on my own non-profit,” she concluded.

