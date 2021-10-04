Hidden Hollow Hideaway Cattle & Guest Ranch honored for conservation efforts

Located just outside of the small community of Townsend, Mont., Hidden Hollow Hideaway Cattle & Guest Ranch has been a part of Montana’s agro-tourism industry for generations. Combining a dedication to land stewardship with a passion for educating those who visit, the ranch was named the 2021 Montana Leopold Conservation Award winner.

Owned by Jill and the late Kelly Flynn and their two daughters, Shannon (Reynolds) and Siobhan, the ranch can trace its roots back to Kelly’s parents.

“They used to do what was called a farm family vacation and they would have a family come stay with them on the farm and just participate in all the farm activities,” Jill explained.

Kelly and Jill continued with a hunting and guest ranch operation and about 15 years ago they added cattle to the operation as a way to diversity, as well as to add an extra element for the guests to partake in. Kelly was dedicated to caring for the land, so it didn’t matter if it was logging timber on the family land, hunting wildlife or grazing cattle, stewardship was always the number one priority.

“One of the things Kelly used to always say is that he is just a temporary steward of the land that we live on,” Jill said.

Aggressively spraying for noxious weeds, culling pine beetle-infected trees, reseeding harvested timber areas to grass and meticulously managing their cattle’s grazing are some of the main ways the Flynn family has stewarded their land. Additionally, the family is very conscientious with the hunting aspect of their operation, as well, articulating the importance of big game animals to the greater Montana ecosystem.