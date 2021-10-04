Hidden Hollow Hideaway Cattle & Guest Ranch honored for conservation efforts

Located just outside of the small community of Townsend, Mont., Hidden Hollow Hideaway Cattle & Guest Ranch has been a part of Montana’s agro-tourism industry for generations. Combining a dedication to land stewardship with a passion for educating those who visit, the ranch was named the 2021 Montana Leopold Conservation Award winner.
Owned by Jill and the late Kelly Flynn and their two daughters, Shannon (Reynolds) and Siobhan, the ranch can trace its roots back to Kelly’s parents.
“They used to do what was called a farm family vacation and they would have a family come stay with them on the farm and just participate in all the farm activities,” Jill explained.
Kelly and Jill continued with a hunting and guest ranch operation and about 15 years ago they added cattle to the operation as a way to diversity, as well as to add an extra element for the guests to partake in. Kelly was dedicated to caring for the land, so it didn’t matter if it was logging timber on the family land, hunting wildlife or grazing cattle, stewardship was always the number one priority.
“One of the things Kelly used to always say is that he is just a temporary steward of the land that we live on,” Jill said.
Aggressively spraying for noxious weeds, culling pine beetle-infected trees, reseeding harvested timber areas to grass and meticulously managing their cattle’s grazing are some of the main ways the Flynn family has stewarded their land. Additionally, the family is very conscientious with the hunting aspect of their operation, as well, articulating the importance of big game animals to the greater Montana ecosystem.
Conservation is not an overnight phenomenon and the Flynn family understands that all too well. Managing the family’s timber acres has been a labor of love, but one met with very satisfying results.
“The areas that we first started culling trees and reseeding into grass – 10 years ago – are now beautiful grassy meadows with wildlife coming back into areas they haven’t been for a while,” Jill stated.
A big component of the Flynn’s stewardship has been a zeal for sharing with the guests that come and visit their ranch every summer and fall. Exposing individuals to the beauty of Montana while also educating them on the importance of land stewardship practices has been one of the main driving forces for the Flynn family.
“I think it is really an awakening for a lot of our guests,” Jill explained.
Kelly Flynn had long honored and applied the teachings of legendary conservationist, Aldo Leopold, so applying for the Leopold Conservation Award was a task Kelly was dedicated to. He was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2017 and he sadly passed away in early March of 2021. Although Kelly was unable to receive the Leopold Conservation Award in person, his legacy and his teachings live on through this wife and their daughters who remain an integral part of the operation today.
“Winning the award was a huge honor, but it was also really emotional because it was something Kelly had started,” Jill reflected.
Fate can be a funny thing sometimes. For the Flynn family, being named the 2021 Leopold Conservation Award winner was just about the single greatest way to pay tribute to Kelly. However, after a devastating wildfire ripped through the Big Belt Mountains and burnt up much of the Flynn’s grazing lands, the award has come to give the Flynn family confidence in their conservation efforts. Years of hard work literally went up in flames, but the Flynn family is dedicated to rising from the ashes.
“Seeing a lot of our conservation work burn was discouraging, but maybe it was the right time for the award because they had just come out and done the filming for the award video (before the fire), so we have all these videos of this beautiful place we had created and we can watch them and tell ourselves we have done it once, we can do it again,” Jill stated.
The Flynn family has grieved for so much this year, but the family remains dedicated to their land. They have a lot of work cut out for them in the future, but there is excitement in the tasks ahead, as well, because as the late, great Aldo Leopold once said: “To those devoid of imagination, a blank place on the map is a useless waste; to others, the most valuable part.”