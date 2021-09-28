Huntley native to serve as 2021 NILE Intern

Brooke Johnson of Huntley, Mont., will join nine other college students from across the country as a 2021 NILE Intern. The only intern originally from the Big Sky State, Johnson will spend the entire week of the NILE, Oct. 15-23, helping behind the scenes with the various livestock events.
The cornerstone of the NILE has always been about promoting and preserving the western way of life through the youth of the industry. The NILE Internship Program is a great opportunity for college-aged students to learn first-hand about the inner workings of a major stock show event.
Growing up around the Billings, Mont., area, Johnson’s first exposure to livestock was through showing pigs in 4-H. In high school, she moved east of Billings to Huntley and it was there that she became more hands-on with her involvement in agriculture.
“When I moved I actually got a NILE Merit Heifer and that is what kind of got me interested in cattle,” Johnson said.
Being a NILE Merit Heifer recipient isn’t the only way Johnson has been involved in the NILE. When she was younger she actually showed pigs in the Junior Fed Livestock Show, and once in high school, Johnson competed in the FFA Sales and Service and Livestock Judging contests held in conjunction with the NILE every year.
Johnson decided to look into a NILE Internship because her family has been involved with running the pig show at the Montana State Fair for years. She had adequate behind the scenes show experience, but she wanted to see how it was done on a larger scale. She also felt the internship afforded her the opportunity to be a part of something that had previously been such a big part of her life.
“I just want to be involved with the NILE in a different aspect,” Johnson added.
In addition to a having a background and love for livestock shows, Johnson has a deep passion for ag education. After moving to Huntley and becoming involved in the ag education classes there, she quickly decided she wanted to pursue a degree in ag education. Now, at 20 years old, Johnson is well into her ag education degree path at Montana State University in Bozeman.
“Ag education is kind of a dying trade and I don’t want it to be,” she articulated.
At this exact moment, Johnson is not sure if she wants to use her ag education degree and become a teacher or to work in Extension. Either way, she feels a NILE Internship will provide her with a valuable experience she could later apply in her future career.
Johnson highly recommends anyone who is interested in applying for a NILE Internship to go right ahead and do it. The application process was easy to navigate and she also noted that internships provide a great opportunity for college students to test drive different jobs and see if they would work well as a future career.
As a full-time college student with a full-time job, Johnson admits she is a little nervous about having to juggle her busy schedule for the week of the NILE. Even so, she knows her hard work at the NILE will be rewarding and she is looking forward to learning as much as she can. Continuing, Johnson says she is also super excited to be a part of the backside of such a prestigious stock show.