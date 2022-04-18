Individuals, organizations comment disappointment in AP grazing modifications

Phillips County in Montana is often fondly referred to as the “last best place.” The picturesque rolling grasslands of north central Montana are home to migratory birds, stunning wildlife, and livestock. Generational ranchers in the area have taken pride in the symbiotic relationships they foster between their operations and the landscape.

Rural Phillips County is a place almost rooted in time, but for the last 20 years, the American Prairie (AP) – formally known as the American Prairie Reserve – has been bleeding its way across the county and pushing the boundaries of tradition. A self-proclaimed non-profit organization, the AP has a vision for an “American Serengeti” where 10,000 buffalo roam free across a vast swath of rangeland, which would remain untouched by man.

In September of 2019, the AP submitted a proposal to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to modify certain terms and conditions on seven BLM permits in Phillips County that were under the control of the AP. They wanted to change the classification of livestock from cattle to bison, change the season of use on the permits and they wanted permission to change around and/or remove interior fences within the permits.

As soon as the AP’s proposal hit a BLM desk, livestock industry groups within Phillips County and across Montana voiced an opposing opinion. Bison are not an originally-listed livestock species in the Taylor Grazing Act, the groups collectively argued. The rangeland in Phillips County is delicate and proper rotational grazing and seasonal management practices are critical for maintaining the sustainability of the range.

As is law in cases such as this, the BLM went to work on an Environmental Assessment (EA) of the proposed permit modifications. On March 30, the Malta Field Office of the BLM released a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) draft and accepted several of the modification proposed by the AP.

“Ultimately, the overall goals of any grazing decision are to ensure the health of BLM-administered public lands and implement the law. This proposed grazing decision will help us continue to achieve those goals, providing for multiple-purpose use and enjoyment, now and in the future,” stated acting Montana/Dakotas state director Theresa Hanley in a press release made by the BLM shortly after the FONSI.

Vicki Olson, Phillips County rancher and chairwomen of the Montana Public Lands Council (MPLC), shares a different perspective. For the past 20 years, she has watched firsthand as the AP has bought up land and turned out buffalo. Her own eyes, she says, have watched as rangeland has drastically deteriorated under the care of the AP.

MPLC was among the many industry groups that submitted comments in opposition to the AP’s initial proposal back in 2019. Olson attests the AP simply does not manage their private or public lands in an ethical way. According to research and figuring done by MPLC, they estimate the AP stocked their range at 140 percent last year. That high figure is almost unfathomable, especially considering the fact the average BLM permit holder either voluntarily reduced their stocking rates last year or were required to by their BLM range manager in an effort to mitigate permanent rangeland damage during this historic drought.

“We personally ran light and came off our permit early this year. The ranchers are trying to take care of the range and they (AP) aren’t,” Olson stated.

Montana AG Austin Knudsen released a statement after the BLM’s FONSI draft was released, calling it a “rubber-stamped analysis” and he is calling for the BLM to scrap their decision.

“Whatever motives APR may harbor, and whatever donors APR may serve, its interests in this change of use permit request run afoul of clear statutory and regulatory guidelines. BLM should scrap the draft FONSI and EA and conduct a more thorough review for the benefit of Montanans and the affected communities,” Knudsen commented.

MPLC agrees. They contend the BLM was lax in their due diligence and did not give proper due to the comments from industry groups, community members, and ranchers that will be directly affected by these permit changes. Not to mention the fact these changes set a very dangerous precedent and have the potential to open a real Pandora’s Box.

The MPLC has retained legal counsel to help them voice their concerns over the BLM’s decision.

“We can appeal and then it is going to go into the legalities,” Olson said.

Olson, the MPLC, and other industry groups and individuals that have commented disappointment in the BLM’s decision are doing so because they feel the decision is not in the best interest of the rangelands or the rural communities that surround them. AP is a heavily-funded non-profit with a board of directors that boasts the likes of investment bankers, hedge fund and private equity firm CEO’s. Jacqueline Mars, heiress to the Mars candy fortune and the 18th-richest American, is also a proud member of the AP’s board of directors.

Needless to say, what the board lacks in rangeland management experience they make up for with deep pockets.

While discouraged and angered by the BLM’s FONSI decision, Olson and other like-minded constituents are not backing down. They are dedicated to fighting for the preservation of rural Montana and the sustainability of the state’s most precious rangelands.

