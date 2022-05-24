Inflation rises; land values mostly increase

Inflation is on the rise. The Consumer Price Index increased to 8.5 percent for the year ending March 2022, and decreased slightly to 8.3 percent in April. Both numbers are higher than the 7.9 percent from February.

“Food prices have actually ticked up, driving that inflation number up,” said Byron Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist. “Each month, the rate has increased this year (from last year). If it stays on this trajectory, we could be double last year’s rate.”

According to the Federal Reserve, energy prices remain high at around 32 percent.

“Inflation has momentum. A lot of these federal rate hikes are going to have to happen and happen more aggressively to stop inflation,” he said.

Parman pointed out that 1981 was the last year inflation was as high as it is in 2022.

“The rate of 8.3 percent is not the highest on record, but you would have to go back to about the beginning of 1981 to find inflation at its highest of 13 percent,” he said.

That prompted the Federal Reserve to act more aggressive and raise interest rates by a half a percentage point at its May meeting.

“Markets are starting to ‘bake’ in these higher rates with higher and more frequent interest rates in the coming months,” Parman said.

In 2021, beginning in March, most of the monthly inflation rates, with the exception of August and September, came in at the highest levels in 10 years. The inflation rate for the year was 7 percent.

Job numbers are strong, yet the market dropped.

“That happens because if the job numbers stay strong, and inflation stays high, the market knows the Federal Reserve will act more aggressively than before, and hike interest rates,” he said.

Any action the Federal Reserve takes won’t have an effect for a long time.

Land values

The Minneapolis Federal Reserve released land values for the Ninth District, which is composed of Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, South Dakota, 26 counties in northwestern Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“Non-irrigated cropland values increased by 22 percent from the third quarter of 2021 and cash rents for non-irrigated land increased by 12 percent,” he said.

Irrigated land values increased by nearly 14 percent, while cash rents for irrigated land grew by 8 percent.

Ranch and pastureland values increased about 6 percent, while cash rents for ranchland grew 13 percent.

A survey from the North Dakota American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA) survey said cropland values in North Dakota have risen by 28 percent.

Land values for non-irrigated cropland increased district wide.

“The Red River Valley was the priciest at about $5,500,” he said.

Statewide, ASRMRA’s estimate for cropland values were 28 percent for 2022.

North Dakota Department of Trust Lands annual survey

NDSU used data in the County Rents and Prices Annual Survey, funded by the North Dakota Department of Land Trusts, to develop the weighted NDSU regional averages.

“North Dakota land values were up sharply statewide with an overall increase of approximately 11.5 percent, which was lower than the district and ASMRA,” he said. “Some districts were much higher than 11 percent and some were lower. There were pretty significant jumps across the board in land prices.”

The most expensive farmland values were in the southern Red River Valley at about $4,500 and $3,400 in the northern and the southeastern part, as well.

The southeast had a jump in percent land value of 22.25 percent and the east central was at 17.2 percent.

Parman said he wasn’t surprised that cropland values increased.

“Land values are an investment,” he said. In later years, if the price was high, the investment may make sense.

Rents in many areas really didn’t move.

“Rents were up across the state, but a lot more modestly,” he said. “They averaged 3.1 percent as opposed to the 11.5 percent average in cropland values.”

Rents have to figure every year in the budget, and as input costs rise, rents rise with them.

There were some areas that had a “tiny decrease,” such as the northwest at $34.60, which was a -1 percent rent change.

“Nothing exceeded the rental rate percentage of 5 percent,” Parman said. It was 4.94 percent in the southeast and 4.99 percent in the southwest and north central, as well. “Folks are looking at those high diesel costs, high fertilizer costs, other input costs, and landlords are well aware of it.”

For more, see https://www.land.nd.gov/resources/north-dakota-county-rents-prices-annual-survey.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.