Jorgensens reach tail end of durum harvest

DAGMAR, Mont. – The first Monday in September, Labor Day, is widely viewed as unofficial end the summer. Schools begin again, and up here in the Northern Plains, the days start getting shorter and the nights start getting cooler.
While for most people the pace of life has begun to switch from the busyness of summer to the routine of fall, the Jorgensen family finds themselves still harvesting.
“We are all ready to be done. That is the group consensus,” said Tanner Jorgensen, with a wry chuckle. “When everything is going well, you’ve got enough help and stuff isn’t breaking down, harvest can really be a lot of fun. In a sense, it can be really beautiful, it’s like a big orchestra. But when stuff breaks down, boy it sucks,” he added.
The Jorgensens started cutting peas on July 31. During a phone update on Sept. 10, Tanner pointed out that meant the family had been in harvest mode for 42 days, and at that point, they still had about 700 acres of durum left to cut.
Tanner reported the durum they were currently harvesting wasn’t running quite as well as the stuff they threshed earlier in the season. Additionally, some of the crop has lodged as a result of a nasty wind/hailstorm that whipped through the area in late August.
To add to the late-season harvest struggle, the Jorgensens opted to plant a solid stem durum variety on their farmland north of their home base. That particular area does get sawfly pressure and usually the Jorgensens plant spring wheat there, but recently durum prices have been higher than spring wheat prices so they decided to try a solid stem durum variety instead.
“This solid stem durum has just been a bearcat to thresh,” Tanner admitted.
Needless to say, Tanner and his parents will be beyond elated when they are finally through with the 2022 harvest.
Being a farmer can, at times, seem like a thankless job. The average consumer doesn’t necessarily realize just how much work goes into producing food. By the time it is all said and done, the Jorgensen family will have spent nearly two months harvesting three different crops – fighting breakdowns and pushing through exhaustion. However, like so many others in the industry, Tanner and his family wouldn’t have it any other way. Sure, farming is a lot of work, but it is also one of the most rewarding careers a person can have.
Following harvest, Tanner and his dad will get right to work cleaning the equipment and going through it all in preparation for it to be stored. Tanner’s dad, Tom, is very particular about equipment maintenance and he takes pride in keeping all of the tractors in near-pristine condition.
“Once we are done with harvest we will power wash all the equipment down and put it in the shed for the year. We will go through them all again probably mid-winter,” Tanner explained.
The end of harvest is in sight. Although it has come with its expected struggles, Tanner is quick to acknowledge the blessing of simply having a crop to harvest. Last year’s drought tested the will and grit of many Montana producers, so Tanner is just thankful to have grain to put in the bin.