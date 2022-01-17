Joyce Fuel & Feeds – the store with ag in mind

For more than a century, Joyce Fuel & Feeds has been one of the main places to go for livestock equipment, calving supplies, bulk fuel, work wear, ag supplies, and of course, fuel, in central Montana.
There are three locations: Geyser, Geraldine, and Fort Benton.
The store has always been in the Joyce family. Perry Joyce is the third generation, and his sons are the fourth generation – Eddy, Cody and Riley. His daughter, Kendra, supports the store, but is not involved in the day-to-day operations.
Joyce Fuel & Feeds has been at the MAGIE for many years and the store will have a booth this year at the show, as well.
Perry Joyce said he was looking forward to the MAGIE and seeing his loyal customers there.
“We're grateful to all our customers for choosing us for their fuel and ag needs and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the MAGIE,” he added.
Perry will be bringing livestock equipment to the MAGIE this year.
“The MAGIE is a great place to showcase our ag products, including our livestock equipment,” he said.
There have been challenges with securing the products folks need to operate because of the supply chain problems in the U.S.
“We are doing the best we can to keep the ranchers in business here,” he said.
The business has continued to grow over the years, and there are many new lines that the Joyces carry in the store.
They have added the quality livestock equipment line of Morand, which is known for dependable, durable equipment.
One new piece of livestock equipment that Morand has developed is the Squeeze Chute, which conforms to the shape of the cow, making the cow more centered and comfortable.
This time of year, ranchers are gearing up for calving, and Joyce Fuel & Feeds has all the tools they need.
Joyce Fuel & Feeds has many items in the livestock line, including chutes, alleys, water tanks, Zane fiberglass, polytanks, tubs, floating tubs, posts, feeders, barbed wire, equipment to install fences and livestock liquid, as well as other feed supplements.
They are also a dealer for Classic Equine and there are many equine products, including saddles, tack, ropes, and specialty horse items in the store.
Classic Equine has ropes, tack, designer clothes, boots and many other horse enthusiast items.
“We always have good stock for horses, as well as cattle,” Perry said.
This time of year, special work or winter clothing is needed as producers work livestock and do other chores around the ranch in the cold weather. Joyce Fuel & Feeds has Carhartt and other clothing brands, including a wide range of work clothing, work boots, winter wear and western wear.
Joyce Fuel & Feeds began in 1916.
“My great-great-uncle started the business in 1916,” Cody said.
When the Joyce family bought the business, they named it Joyce Coal and Ice, which shows what farmers, ranchers, and the rural population needed back in those days.
“Then my grandfather took over and later my dad, Perry, the third generation, took over from his parents in 1986. Eddy, Riley, and I are the fourth generation to run it,” Cody said.
Perry's parents had 15 children, and he is the only one of his 14 siblings who decided to carry on the family business.
Joyce Fuel & Feeds has a highly respected place in the rural community. Perry is one of the most recognizable business owners in the region, and he said their equipment and lines of ag goods have kept up with technology and evolved with what farmers, ranchers, and folks in the community want.
Feed supplements are a major part of the store.
“We certainly have evolved with feed. There are so many options for producers, pellets, liquid feed, Nutra-Lix tubs, tubs with molasses and more, and we carry those lines,” Perry said.
Cows need nutritional increases this time of year, especially with the winter weather, and lick tubs such as Nutra-Lix and feed supplements can provide that.
Perry said to look for their booth at the MAGIE, as well as the Morand booth.
For more on what the Joyces offer at Joyce Fuel & Feed, see their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Joycefuel.
“We are looking forward to being at the MAGIE and seeing everyone,” he concluded.