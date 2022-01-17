Joyce Fuel & Feeds – the store with ag in mind

For more than a century, Joyce Fuel & Feeds has been one of the main places to go for livestock equipment, calving supplies, bulk fuel, work wear, ag supplies, and of course, fuel, in central Montana.

There are three locations: Geyser, Geraldine, and Fort Benton.

The store has always been in the Joyce family. Perry Joyce is the third generation, and his sons are the fourth generation – Eddy, Cody and Riley. His daughter, Kendra, supports the store, but is not involved in the day-to-day operations.

Joyce Fuel & Feeds has been at the MAGIE for many years and the store will have a booth this year at the show, as well.

Perry Joyce said he was looking forward to the MAGIE and seeing his loyal customers there.

“We're grateful to all our customers for choosing us for their fuel and ag needs and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the MAGIE,” he added.

Perry will be bringing livestock equipment to the MAGIE this year.

“The MAGIE is a great place to showcase our ag products, including our livestock equipment,” he said.

There have been challenges with securing the products folks need to operate because of the supply chain problems in the U.S.

“We are doing the best we can to keep the ranchers in business here,” he said.

The business has continued to grow over the years, and there are many new lines that the Joyces carry in the store.

They have added the quality livestock equipment line of Morand, which is known for dependable, durable equipment.