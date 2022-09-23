‘King of the Cowboys’ advocates for better horsemanship

Bad horsemanship is something that has been passed down for generations, according to retired roughstock rider Ty Murray, and it’s something that he is hoping to help change.

Murray, famous for being the “King of the Cowboys” with nine world champion roughstock titles, has dedicated the next chapter of his life to promoting better horsemanship.

For Murray, his exploration of “getting a horse to do more with less” started by spending time with horse trainer Dennis Reis, who gave him a new awareness about what working with horses meant.

“The day I retired from rodeo, I spent a good part of a year with Dennis Reis and it changed how I looked at working with horses,” Murray related in a presentation at the Natural Horsemanship Conference in Dillon, Mont., in September. “My dad broke colts my whole life. When I worked with horses I was only able to make them do what I wanted them to do. I didn’t know there was a different way.”

In 2020, Murray decided to start and experiment with a Clydesdale mare named Rosie. From his work with Reis, Murray said he learned the contrast between how he used to work with horses and a new approach.

“Everything you can do that’s bad horsemanship, I’ve done. I had horses, but I didn’t have happy horses,” he related. “When you have horses out on 100 acres and you have to trap them and hem them in so you can catch them, that’s telling you something.

“Instead of pulling and kicking on them, I learned you can make the right thing easy and that’s how you start to create feel,” he added.

In starting Rosie, Murray and his wife documented the process and posted the videos on YouTube. Murray used a training method that works with consistent body language on the part of the trainer. The process was recently condensed into a documentary called “Un-Tyed: Building Rosie.”

“When you can give them consistent body language that doesn’t change, the horse’s feet can feel like your feet. You can feel like you are flying,” Murray said. “You teach them words so you can start to have a conversation.”

In Rosie’s training, Murray emphasized leg pressure and other cues instead of relying on a bridle to tell the horse when to turn and stop.

“I thought it would be a fun experiment to see how far I can bring a Clydesdale,” he said. “I am trying to build a ranch horse that can do anything because he has an understanding of what I am asking of him.”

Murray has roped off of Rosie, taken her to brandings, and regularly rides her around his ranch in Texas without a bridle. His experience has made him an outspoken advocate for better horsemanship methods. It has also made him critical of how horses are being trained for rodeo.

Horsemanship in rodeo ‘non-existent’

In a bold statement at the Dillon conference, Murray said that “horsemanship in rodeo is non-existent.” He showed photo examples of horses that were being largely controlled by an aggressive use of the bit.

“When you see bad horsemanship, you can’t unsee it,” he said. “Breakaway roping is the new rash for horses because the rider almost always jerks the head back and up. This is mentally not okay for the horse because the horse knows the hammer is going to drop even though he is trying to stop.

“There is a lot of dumb stuff we do in rodeo because we aren’t aware,” he continued. “We are creating anxiety in our horses and if we can take the anxiety away, the horse will score and will do better and run harder.”

Murray highlighted other examples like a goat tyer blindfolding her horse, a barrel racer kicking her horse hard in the ribs no matter how fast he is running, harsh jerk lines used in calf roping and steer wrestling horses with their mouths pulled back hard into the bit.

“You don’t have to look far to see a picture of a horse that dreads what it does,” he said. “You can rare back and still look cool, just leave your horse’s face out of it.”

Murray, noted as a person who loves rodeo and horses, is advocating for a better way.

“These things have got to come to light. Some people will say ‘maybe this isn’t the best,’” he said.

Murray’s documentary “Un-Tyed: Building Rosie” recently took second place at the EQUUS International Film Festival and will be released later this year.