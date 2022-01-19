KMON youth judging contests continue strong 40-year tradition

It was September of 1980 when KMON, a Great Falls-based radio station, hired Rick Halmes. Looking back, Halmes says he had literally just stepped out of the haying tractor when he started his career writing agriculture-based stories for the radio station.

“I really didn’t know anything about writing stories, but I had an affinity for agriculture,” Halmes recollected.

Two weeks after joining the staff at KMON, Halmes transitioned into the on-air personality for the station. Being fresh off the ranch didn’t seem to faze Halmes much. He took to radio broadcasting like a duck to water, and from those humble beginnings, he built and maintained a well-respected agriculture communications career.

Like so many, Halmes credits his involvement in 4-H and FFA as a youth for his professional success. It seems fitting then that one of Halmes’ first moves at KMON was to find some way to give back to the youth organizations that had been such a big part of his own life.

He collaborated and joined forces with FFA advisors from around central Montana, and in January of 1981, KMON hosted their very first meats and livestock judging competition.

“If you can believe this, we had the first event outside on the Civic Center lawn (now called the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena) because it was 61 degrees outside,” he said.

The following year, in 1982, bad weather struck central Montana around the time of the KMON youth contests. The subsequent bad roads lead to a tragedy that has marked Montana FFA ever since. While in route to the contests at KMON, the Belt FFA chapter was in a terrible car accident. Five individuals where in the vehicle and two tragically lost their lives.