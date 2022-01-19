KMON youth judging contests continue strong 40-year tradition

It was September of 1980 when KMON, a Great Falls-based radio station, hired Rick Halmes. Looking back, Halmes says he had literally just stepped out of the haying tractor when he started his career writing agriculture-based stories for the radio station.
“I really didn’t know anything about writing stories, but I had an affinity for agriculture,” Halmes recollected.
Two weeks after joining the staff at KMON, Halmes transitioned into the on-air personality for the station. Being fresh off the ranch didn’t seem to faze Halmes much. He took to radio broadcasting like a duck to water, and from those humble beginnings, he built and maintained a well-respected agriculture communications career.
Like so many, Halmes credits his involvement in 4-H and FFA as a youth for his professional success. It seems fitting then that one of Halmes’ first moves at KMON was to find some way to give back to the youth organizations that had been such a big part of his own life.
He collaborated and joined forces with FFA advisors from around central Montana, and in January of 1981, KMON hosted their very first meats and livestock judging competition.
“If you can believe this, we had the first event outside on the Civic Center lawn (now called the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena) because it was 61 degrees outside,” he said.
The following year, in 1982, bad weather struck central Montana around the time of the KMON youth contests. The subsequent bad roads lead to a tragedy that has marked Montana FFA ever since. While in route to the contests at KMON, the Belt FFA chapter was in a terrible car accident. Five individuals where in the vehicle and two tragically lost their lives.
Montana FFA at its core is one big family. To this day, a special award is given out at the KMON youth judging events in honor of one of the young men who lost his life in that tragic accident.
The KMON youth judging events certainly experienced ups and downs those first few years, but as time went on the event continued to grow and develop. Former state FFA advisor and then Conrad FFA advisor, Bill Jimmerson, spearheaded adding agronomy judging to the contest lineup in 1985, and in 1987, agriculture sales was also added.
The Conrad FFA chapter and alumni helped organize the first agronomy contest while the Cascade FFA chapter and alumni helped with the first agriculture sales contest. To this day, both respective chapters and alumni are still helping put on those events.
For the past 40 years, 4-H and FFA judging contests have been held at the Montana ExpoPark in January thanks to KMON. With the exception of the event’s one-year hiatus due to COVID in 2021, the KMON youth judging contests have the honor of being one of Montana’s longest running 4-H and FFA events.
“I look back over 40 years and I just wonder how many thousands of FFA and 4-H students have now benefited, learned, and grown from being a part of these judging events,” Halmes stated.
The answer to Halmes’ question is a humbling number for sure. Nary a member of Montana 4-H or FFA has gone without participating in a KMON judging event at least once during their youth. Although the events were Halmes’ brain child, he is quick to point out the events were and still are made possible due to the incredible support of area advisors, Extension agents and FFA and 4-H alumni members.
After being unable to hold the judging contests last year, FFA and 4-H members are looking forward to the 2022 KMON judging events. As per tradition, the agriculture sale contest will be held Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, at Cascade High School.
In 2020, poultry judging became the latest contest to be added to the KMON events. That contest will be held on Jan. 20 in Cascade, as well. Meats, agronomy, and livestock judging will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Montana ExpoPark.