Koenig joins Montana Beef Council as field representative

On Jan. 3, the Montana Beef Council (MBC) announced the hiring of Albert Koenig to the position of field representative. This is a brand new position within MBC, and as the first person ever to hold the job, Koenig will be solely dedicated to working with producers and as a brand ambassador.

Born and raised on a family cow/calf operation outside of Belgrade, Mont., Koenig grew up exposed to many aspects of the beef supply chain. From hauling hay to calving out cows to working at sale barns, Koenig was learning and gaining industry insight every step of the way.

Like many youth, 4-H and FFA served as defining aspects of Koenig’s life. He found great success judging both meat and livestock and through those state level successes, Koenig was able to compete in meats and livestock judging competitions on both the national and international stage. The culmination of Koenig’s involvement in FFA was his service as the 2016-17 state president.

“In this new position, I am drawing a lot of parallels from my year as a state officer to what I am going to be doing here with the Montana Beef Council. I’m representing a slightly different group of people, but there is a lot of overlap,” he said.

Just shy of turning 25 years old, Koenig is stepping into his role at MBC not long after serving as state FFA president. Despite his impressively young age, Koenig brings an impressive wealth of industry knowledge to the table and his passion for livestock production runs deep.