Koenig joins Montana Beef Council as field representative

On Jan. 3, the Montana Beef Council (MBC) announced the hiring of Albert Koenig to the position of field representative. This is a brand new position within MBC, and as the first person ever to hold the job, Koenig will be solely dedicated to working with producers and as a brand ambassador.
Born and raised on a family cow/calf operation outside of Belgrade, Mont., Koenig grew up exposed to many aspects of the beef supply chain. From hauling hay to calving out cows to working at sale barns, Koenig was learning and gaining industry insight every step of the way.
Like many youth, 4-H and FFA served as defining aspects of Koenig’s life. He found great success judging both meat and livestock and through those state level successes, Koenig was able to compete in meats and livestock judging competitions on both the national and international stage. The culmination of Koenig’s involvement in FFA was his service as the 2016-17 state president.
“In this new position, I am drawing a lot of parallels from my year as a state officer to what I am going to be doing here with the Montana Beef Council. I’m representing a slightly different group of people, but there is a lot of overlap,” he said.
Just shy of turning 25 years old, Koenig is stepping into his role at MBC not long after serving as state FFA president. Despite his impressively young age, Koenig brings an impressive wealth of industry knowledge to the table and his passion for livestock production runs deep.
“Ever since my time in FFA, there has been a series of events that have just spring boarded and I have been constantly building on that foundation I got in FFA that has taken me all around the world working in the beef industry and the live cattle export industry,” he added.
As the field representative, Koenig will be the direct line of communication back and forth between cattle producers and the MBC. He will help facilitate the flow of information and ensure producers are aware of the work the MBC is doing on their behalf.
Koenig’s position is entirely mobile, so he will be spending his time traveling around the state visiting producers and various industry stakeholders. He aims to serve as a listening ear for the beef industry – always there to hear questions and concerns and relay those in their integrity to the MBC as a whole.
“We have 11 different industry organizations represented on our board and my job is to listen to their concerns and what they are hearing from their members and try to build off of that information,” he explained.
With so much going on within the nuances of the beef supply chain and underlying discord in the industry, Koenig is more than excited to step into his new role at this time. He strives to promote unity during his tenure with the goal of fostering further industry sustainability.
“I feel like now is a very pivotal time in the industry to take care of some of this fragmentation that we have seen and really try to unify us as producers to maximize our bargaining power and our strength in the marketplace,” he stated.
As a perfect fit for this new position, Koenig has already hit the ground running. He encourages anybody and everybody involved in the Montana beef industry to reach out to him with any questions, concerns, or suggestions. Koenig may be contacted directly by calling 406-580-8442 or e-mailing him at albert@montanabeefcouncil.org.